The Best Parts of Dove Cameron’s Tuscan Fairytale Wedding

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s the fashion, decor, or unconditional love, celebrity weddings always grab people’s attention. Singer and actress Dove Cameron and singer-songwriter Damiano David married this September, hosting beautiful events filled with little pieces of their lives to create a uniquely perfect memory. With Cameron’s Armani blazer, a special appearance by Kenny Ortega, and more, we’re here for it all.

WHEN IN ROME

Damiano David, lead singer for 2021 Eurovision champions Måneskin, was born and raised in Rome, Italy. Shortly before their wedding date, Cameron released the single “When in Rome” as an homage to David and his hometown. She even filmed the music video in Capena, Italy, close to where he grew up. Their journey as husband and wife began in Tuscany, where they hosted a civil ceremony at Montalcino’s medieval town hall, on the third anniversary of their first date. The main ceremony took place among the ruins of an original 12th-century Italian castle, with the reception held at a luxury five-star resort.

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Imagine a picture-perfect, glamorous Italian wedding, and it’s probably not far from Cameron and David’s. The couple’s elegant taste shines through, and we’re all gushing over the passion and love in a place so special to the couple. A few ceremony photos even show David shedding a few tears, and honestly, if we were in his shoes, we’d do the same.

FASHION STATEMENTS

We can’t talk about Dove Cameron’s wedding without mentioning her stunning outfits. On day one of their three-day celebration, the more intimate civil ceremony, she wore a bridal Giorgio Armani power suit instead of a typical white dress. She really knows how to make a fashion statement.

For the main ceremony, Cameron wore a custom Valentino wedding gown in silk satin, plus a four-meter tulle veil hand-embroidered with crystals and beads to form a constellation as a nod to her middle name, Celeste. Afterward, she let loose at the after-party in her Roberto Cavalli mini dress, adorned with sequins and fringe.

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SPECIAL GUESTS

A grand wedding needs a superior guest list, and the couple did not disappoint. Cameron played the titular characters on the Disney Channel TV show Liv and Maddie, so of course she needed her on-screen brother, Joey Bragg, there for this milestone. In her starring role as Mal in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise, she grew close to her co-star, Brenna D’Amico, who also attended the wedding. She also had a strong bond with another Descendants co-star, Cameron Boyce, who sadly passed away in 2019. However, members of the Boyce family did not fail to make an appearance. His parents, Libby and Victor, and his sister, Maya, were there to support her.

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Not to be forgotten, legendary director, producer, and choreographer Kenny Ortega, famous for High School Musical, Descendants, Hocus Pocus, and the unforgettable Dirty Dancing choreography, wasn’t just at the wedding; he officiated it. The reunion is a perfect fangirl moment for Descendants fans who couldn’t stop belting “If Only” with Mal back in 2015. As for David’s three bandmates, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi were by his side on the special day. In total, approximately 200 guests attended the ceremony.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David just brought to life the Italian fairy-tale wedding of their dreams, and our standards have gone up even more. Cameron found her soulmate, and she didn’t even need a love spell. Congratulations to the newlyweds!