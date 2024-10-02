After the Final Rose: What Jenn’s Final Three Men are up to now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Even though it was my first time watching The Bachelorette, we can all agree that the season was a disaster from start to finish. From the men initially signing up to be there for Maria or Daisy’s Bachelorette season, to Jenn having to watch her proposal on live television with a man who broke up with her.

This season was one of the worst managed in the entire series. Jenn who was looking for love ended up getting a broken engagement instead. I could go on about the lengthy list of red flags in the season, but I will instead summarize everything that happened with Jenn’s final three men. More like all the drama that has come out after the show, in case you haven’t been as invested as I have these past few weeks.

Jonathon (my favorite)

Jonathon. I knew he wasn’t going to win, but in my heart he did. He and Jenn had great chemistry both as friends and as a couple. They were giving best friends to lovers, especially once Jonathon began to open up to Jenn about his past. Even after not getting a rose before the final episode, Jonathon still tried to show up for Jenn in the live finale. He truly wanted to support her during a stressful time in her life no matter how Jenn felt about him. Even after the finale of the show, he still seems to be doing just that. After the show ended, Jonathon and Jenn began to start posting flirtatious TikTok videos together to various audios on the app. With these, Bachelor Nation began to get excited and question if they had gotten together after all the chaos. A few days after the posts, Jonathon had gone on a podcast titled Viall Files. On the show, he clarified that he and Jenn are not together as Jenn is still figuring out her love life after the stress of the show and he is coping with not being the one she chose. However, he also brought up that if she were to ever ask him on a date he would be very open to going out with her. Jenn herself went on the podcast a few days later to discuss her experience on the show and where she is at. She had mentioned that even though she thinks Jonathon is amazing, she needs a break from dating after the show and her engagement to process and heal. Now Jenn is on Dancing with the Stars and guess who is sitting front row in every episode…Jonathon! He is still here supporting her regardless of their relationship status and he plans on continuing to do so. In an interview with Good Morning America, Jonathon said that he will be there every week to support Jenn on her journey with Dancing with the Stars. Even though Jonathon has been cast for the next Bachelor in Paradise, I would be more than happy if he couldn’t go due to a relationship starting with him and Jenn. I am truly wishing the best for those two, no matter where the road takes them.

Marcus (the runner-up)

Marcus had done several things that had made me feel uneasy throughout the season, but I was shocked to discover the news that came out about him after the series wrapped. The entire season, he was posed as a reserved brooding type due to a tragic past in not only the armed forces but also within his family. He kept using this as a reason not to confess his love to Jenn until the final episode and she decided their time was up. Throughout the season he never seemed to be fully invested in Jenn and kept using “I am trying” as an excuse. Despite being emotionally unavailable Jenn kept running to him. She even told Marcus she loved him but got no response back. After having Marcus meet her family Jenn realized that she was falling back into old ways of chasing men who didn’t want her, and she broke up with him before the proposal. In their conversation during the finale, they agreed that this breakup was the best for both of them and they both still respect and support each other. Not too long after the finale, allegations against Marcus began to come up on multiple media outlets about his past behavior. On Reddit and Facebook groups, multiple women began to come forward and share their experiences with him. He is apparently “known in Raleigh” for his treatment of women. One Reddit post, which was confirmed real by moderators, confirmed his abuse of women, sharing that he had harmed her and had the proof to support her claim. She also shared that she had connected with various others who have been attacked by Marcus as well. While there is still no solid proof, such as police reports or official screenshots, his character being revealed has put Jenn in an uncomfortable position. In an interview, Jenn answered questions regarding his past, stating she had no clue of these allegations and all she knows is how he was during their time together. She doesn’t seem to be curious to look into this as she is trying to move past her experiences this season. Hopefully, if these rumors are true, the women involved can band together and demand justice from Marcus, as for Jenn, she is using her time to heal.

Devin (the ‘winner’)