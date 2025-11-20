A Whopping 10% of Flights Cancelled Across the U.S.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Across the country, millions rely on airports as a safe and reliable way to travel. Whether it’s for work or to visit loved ones, air travel has long been one of the most preferred methods of travel for many Americans. However, lately, travelers have been feeling worried, frustrated, and unsure if their flights will even take off, all because of the recent government shutdown.

The cause behind the chaos

The heart of the issue lies in the recent government shutdown, which began Oct. 1 after lawmakers failed to resolve a budget deadlock. This shutdown halted some federal operations deemed nonessential and put approximately 750,000 government employees on unpaid leave. In addition to furloughed employees, a large number of federal workers are working without pay, including TSA screeners and air traffic controllers. Many of these workers have had to call out as they seek alternative ways to make ends meet, contributing to long security lines and flight delays.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Officers aren’t the only ones struggling, as hundreds of thousands of employees at the Social Security Administration, the IRS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and dozens of other agencies have also been working without pay. Luckily, with the shutdown now over, CBS News reports that these employees could begin getting paychecks as soon as Nov. 16, while others will have to wait until Nov. 19.

What’s changing for flights?

On Nov. 6, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford outlined actions the FAA will be taking to maintain safety standards in the national airspace system, including a 10% reduction in flights at 40 high-traffic airports across the country, such as Atlanta International, Chicago O’Hare, LAX, and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

This measure aims to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers by reducing air traffic. This 10% reduction will be implemented gradually, with 4% of operations taking effect on Friday, Nov. 7, increasing to 6% by Nov. 11, 8% by Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14. This comes at a time when many are gearing up for the Thanksgiving travel season. While the government has since reopened, flight disruptions are likely to persist as airlines will need time to adjust schedules and staffing.

What this means for travelers

Many travelers are expressing concern, frustration, and uncertainty. While Duffy expects flight issues to ease ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period, some disruptions and delays may continue as the aviation system adjusts. Many out-of-state students are unsure whether they will be able to return home for the holidays, and others worry about returning to campus in time for the end of the semester. The New York Times suggested that travelers heading to the airport for Thanksgiving should prepare by enabling push notifications about flight changes, arriving early, and researching alternative flights in case the original trip is disrupted. They also advise travelers not to cancel their air travel plans due to shutdown-related concerns unless the airline offers a full refund.

Looking Ahead

With the government shutdown officially over after President Donald Trump signed the funding bill late Nov. 12, flights may finally begin to recover. Airlines are now working to rebuild schedules and return to normal operations, but they cannot immediately return to full capacity. Travelers are encouraged to continue checking for updates from their airlines and monitoring their flight information leading up to the Thanksgiving travel period, until operations can return to full capacity.