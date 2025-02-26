A Recap of Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 15, establishing itself as one of television’s longest-running programs. The special featured an impressive array of celebrities. My favorite aspect was the inclusion of an original SNL 1975 cast member! It was also interesting to see how SNL incorporated this many celebrities in a two-and-a-half-hour special.

According to NBC News, the 50th celebration “was NBC’s most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, reaching nearly 15 million viewers.” Multiple celebrities were invited, such as Kim Kardashian, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallen, Bad Bunny, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, and many more.

The two-and-a-half-hour special started with a performance by Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon. The two sang a duet cover of Simon’s song “Homeward Bound,” which Columbia Records released in 1966.

Actor Steve Martin delivered the introduction monologue, during which he cracked a couple of light-hearted jokes, including a playful jab at President Donald Trump’s recent legislative action, to keep the audience entertained. He even joked about Trump’s recent executive order to terminate federal DEI programs.

“Welcome to the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live; I’m Steve Martin, Saturday Night Live’s newest diversity hire,” said Martin as the audience laughed.

For those who may not know, DEI stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion. According to the White House website, the Trump administration deemed these programs “wasteful.” Martin continued and cracked another joke about Trump’s recent decision to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America.”

“It was only a few days ago that Lorne told me I was doing the monologue, and I was vacationing on a friend’s boat down on the Gulf of Steve Martin,” Martin joked as the audience cracked up.

The sketch of ‘Black Jeopardy,’ which first appeared in 2016, was hosted by celebrity Kenan Thompson. The surprise elements were the contestants/celebrities Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones, who played the game but hilariously knew none of the questions in the category about SNL.

During the show, actor Andy Samberg and comedian Bowen Yang presented a digital film on anxiety. The 80s-inspired number features Samberg giving Yang a crash course on anxiety and IBS, which have affected many SNL cast members throughout the years. In the digital short, Samberg also highlights some popular skits from the past five generations.

Additionally, actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler played a Q&A skit calling on famous crowd members that highlighted different moments of the show. The biggest laugh was when Fey called on Ryan Reynolds and asked him how he was doing. “Great! Why? What have you heard?!” Reynolds replied nervously. This was Blake Lively’s and Reynolds’s first major public appearance since the Justin Baldoni / It Ends with Us drama broke out.

Comedian Kate McKinnon’s original “Close Encounter” skit, which returned to the screens in 2015, brought a wave of nostalgia. This Saturday’s version introduced Meryl Streep as the main character’s chain-smoking mother.

Another highlight was the Pete Davidson character “Chad” was brought back on this five-century special. Davidson acted in a skit alongside original 1975 SNL cast member Laraine Newman. In this skit, dumb as a rock stagehand, Chad acts alongside Newman as she remembers her time as an original cast member.

Tom Hanks then appeared on stage in a suit to pay tribute and introduce a montage of SNL members who were no longer with us. Members such as John Belushi, Chris Farley, Norm Macdonald, and Gilda Radner were highlighted. Hanks then switches the tribute to one about all the tasteless jokes that have appeared over the years and ended up aging horribly. It was a series of clips of past skits with ethnic stereotypes, sexual harassment, and ableism.

It wouldn’t be a party without the party pooper! Rachel Dratch played her familiar character, “Debbie Downer,” which first appeared in a 2004 sketch. Debbie Downer was a bartender in this skit, where she ruined bar-goers’ vibes with a discussion about the bird flu and microplastics. Debbie Downer met Robert De Niro in this skit. Celebrities Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, and Ayo Edebiri also participated in this sketch.

The New York 50th Musical skit was a big one of the night. It was described as a Les Mis-inspired salute to New York City, according to Slate. This skit paid homage to the city, taking viewers back to 1975 before progressively navigating through the 50 years SNL had been broadcasting, showcasing the city’s evolution alongside the show’s history.

Adam Sandler performed a moving song while playing the acoustic guitar, paying tribute to the show’s 50 years and many of its stars, writers, and crew. The song, filled with nostalgia and gratitude, resonated with the audience, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the show’s legacy.

“Fifty years of one of us getting to say, ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!’ Fifty years of standing on home base, waving good night and goodbye,” Sandler sang.

There were also many other musical guests throughout the evening, such as Miley Cyrus, The Backstreet Boys, Brittany Howard, Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and more.

The special closed with Paul McCartney performing “The End,” a Beatles medley. The evening ended with everyone in the audience cheering, and everyone involved in the SNL special hugged each other in celebration. Although the special was lengthy, it was enjoyable to watch from start to finish. I think SNL delivered the celebration very well. The blend of classic sketches and behind-the-scenes stories not only honored the show’s past but also showcased the enduring impact of SNL on comedy and pop culture.