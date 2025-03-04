A Recap of FURC 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

This February, I had the pleasure of attending the annual Florida Undergraduate Research Conference as a student presenter. The two-day conference, held at the University of South Florida in Tampa, offered undergraduate students across Florida an amazing opportunity to display their hard work and contributions to research in many fields and focuses.

This was the first research conference I’ve attended outside of UCF and the first time I presented data from the research lab I’m currently in. Attending the 14th annual FURC as a student presenter was a big deal for me! In recapping my experience of FURC 2025, here’s everything I gathered as a neophyte to research presentation, along with my profession of love for the field.

Day 1: Networking and Workshops

This year, FURC took place over Valentine’s Day weekend. The conference is typically divided over two days, splitting the time for attendees between networking with one another and showcasing everyone’s projects. The first day consisted of an all-day open period for students to check themselves into the convention at USF’s Marshall Student Center Atrium. Since presenters were coming from all across Florida, the all-day affair also consisted of workshops, inspirational lectures, and mingling sessions that allowed everyone to acclimate to the event.

My partner also attended FURC as a student presenter, so we were fortunate to spend our Valentine’s Day together traveling through the Orlando-Tampa afternoon traffic rush. Most school-sponsored events like this provide housing and travel accommodations. Instead, we made our arrangements since our friend was kind enough to offer us a place to stay near the USF area.

Check-in consisted of students receiving an honorary FURC “swag bag” holding optional meal vouchers, merchandise, and name tags for the next day. The workshops held on this day are meant to be resources for undergraduates interested in continuing their research pursuals past their bachelor’s degree. The content consisted of teaching students about the application processes for graduate programs, gaining funding for their studies, and other essential concepts for research-geared students.

This year, a graduate student panel was also held. As someone still torn between choosing a long-term career path (research vs. clinical practice of medicine), hearing insights and opinions from different personal experiences and backgrounds was essential. It helped me round out my perspectives on both fields. Once the orientational festivities had concluded and the check-in table was packed up for the evening, it was an official wrap on Day 1 of FURC.

Day 2: Poster Sessions and Presentations

On the second day of the conference, things started to pick up as students flooded the Marshall Student Center with their life’s work in hand, printed on their 48 x 36 matte-finished posters. To accommodate every student in attendance, presentations took place throughout five 45-minute sessions for the day. I was set to present in session IV from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. This allowed plenty of time for me to brush up on key points of my poster and visit other sessions before mine.

I presented data on behalf of Dr. Erin Saitta’s Chemistry Education Research Lab (CER Lab) at UCF. This team focuses on making university-level chemistry education — a subject notorious for steep learning curves — more accessible for all students, making the curriculum structure inclusive of all learning types in the lab setting. I joined this research lab during my sophomore year. This spring will mark my fourth semester working under PhD candidate Kathleen Lugo Charriez, whose leading studies are concerned with analyzing and eliminating the language and disability barriers within undergraduate chemistry education. My main contributions to this project include data analysis of survey results taken by graduate teaching assistants and their perspectives on current inclusivity practices in chemistry lab environments.

I always resonated strongly with their work concentrations, which highlight the importance of maintaining the inclusivity of all playing fields, which matters now more than ever. So, it was a huge honor not only to collaborate on such a meaningful study but even more so to represent it at this conference.

The presentations occurred in one of the ballrooms in the Student Center Atrium. It followed a layout similar to a science fair, where students pin up their posters on wall dividers and stand alongside their work, preparing to be approached by those interested in their content. During my session, I met many students interested in our study focus. It was amazing to discuss my efforts in depth while also learning about their projects. Leading up to my presentation session, I was so nervous I would blank out when asked questions about my work, but after the first few moments, my nerves dissipated!

Aside from presenting, I enjoyed attending other sessions held throughout the day. I made sure to visit familiar faces I saw on the check-in roster. It was so cool to see everyone’s passions and determination displayed and put into perspective the intricacies of different studies yielded in their respective fields.

Final Thoughts

Overall, I had an amazing time attending FURC. I’m so happy I took the leap of faith to submit my abstract as an application. For me, it’s indescribable to see so many students congregate for such academically awarding feats. No matter the capacity, the efforts they contribute go beyond undergraduate research, as they’ll continue to advance their fields and push the limits with each discovery.

As I see the end of my undergraduate studies approaching, I grow more admiration for the world of research and the impactful implications reserved in such. Becoming more exposed to this world, with opportunities like FURC, provides experiences I am forever grateful for, further fueling my passion for this work.

A special thanks to Dr. Saitta, Kathleen, and the CER Lab for their mentorship and guidance.