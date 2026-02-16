A Preview of Florida’s Governor Race

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is known for dominating headlines with controversial remarks and conservative policies. However, he is term-limited, meaning he cannot run for governor again. This opens the position for the first time in over seven years, and over 25 politicians have already declared their candidacy for Florida Governor.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump has endorsed Byron Donalds as a frontrunner in the primary. Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has also entered the race. Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins has officially announced his campaign as well. Republican candidate James Fishback has drawn attention for his controversial takes on social media, including several insensitive comments directed at young women on platforms such as OnlyFans and Tinder.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former U.S. Rep. David Jolly of Pinellas County are two Democrats to watch this campaign season. Deming’s entry into the race marks the first time two Black candidates rare unning in the same election cycle in Florida. The state has not had a Democratic governor since 1999, nearly 27 years ago. However, the Democratic Party should not be counted out just yet. Florida, a once proudly purple swing state, has grown increasingly red over the past decade. Still, some voters may be looking for a change amid rising prices and stagnant wages.

Although DeSantis has made it clear that he does not support Donalds as his successor, the two share very similar policies. DeSantis was initially backed by President Trump in his 2018 campaign. Both have pushed to abolish property taxes, as well as crack down on immigration enforcement. Renner has expressed similar conservative views to Donalds and the current governor, but is focusing his campaign on health freedom, affordability, and gun rights.

Demings, former Orlando police chief, Orange County sheriff, and current Orange County mayor, is running an active campaign. His top two priorities center on affordability, specifically the cost of everyday essentials and healthcare. He draws the most attention to his work in the police force, claiming his experience will help make and keep Florida safer. Jolly, a former Republican congressman turned MSNBC political analyst, also prioritizes affordability with a separate highlight on social reform. He has pledged to reduce gun violence, restore reproductive freedoms, and invest in clean energy.

Florida, with a whopping 30 electoral votes, remains one of the most influential states in presidential elections. Our state’s voter turnout in the 2024 election cycle ended at just under 67%, hitting right around the country’s average. With our country as divided as it is today, voting and participatory democracy are the most effective ways to make everyone’s voices heard, not just in our state but also in our country. A state governor’s race may not seem like much, but it can and will directly affect our standing within the nation. With that in mind, stay informed, remain an educated citizen, and vote.