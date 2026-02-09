A Month of Mamdani: What the NYC Mayor Accomplished So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The election of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor dominated headlines last fall. But where is he now? Mayor Mamdani is finishing his first month in office and has already accomplished quite a bit. His mayoral agenda is extensive, to say the least. However, one month in office is not enough time to properly analyze a politician’s actions, though it was undoubtedly a policy-packed month.

After his inauguration in sub-zero temperatures, Mamdani quickly got to work, creating two task forces to tackle the backbone of his campaign: affordable housing. He also announced a series of hearings where tenants can air their grievances to hold negligent landlords accountable. Several days later, he ordered city homeless shelters to bring themselves into compliance with health and safety codes within 45 days. He issued a similar directive to New York’s prison system, whilst also putting an end to solitary confinement.

A major highlight of Mamdani’s first few weeks was a joint plan with the New York state governor to provide free child care for two-year-olds in the city. His next test came with the record-breaking snowstorm that hit much of the country, including New York City. His administration procured 700 million pounds of salt for use during and after the storm. Mamdani told New Yorkers in a public address to stay indoors and take advantage of their public libraries’ access to Heated Rivalry audio and e-books, an homage to his campaign strategy, which included frequently referencing pop culture phenomena.

In an interview with ABC, the mayor discussed proving his competency and delivering on his promise to help improve the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers. One of the standout moments of the interview involved Mamdani acknowledging his opposition while also offering the idea that everyone wants exactly what he wants: the best for the city. When asked what he thought about the billion-dollar corporations that threatened to leave NYC upon his election, he responded, “We want this to be a vision of a city, not where we pick and choose who gets to live here, but that we make room for everybody to do so.” This statement came in response to a discussion of Governor Kathy Hochul’s unwillingness to raise taxes on the elite.

Any New York elected official would bring controversy, since NYC is the most populous American city and is constantly highlighted for its politics. But it seems that Mamdani thrives in this spotlight. He is never seen without a smile, and he is constantly popping out around the city just as he did during his campaign. And what a campaign it was. Mamdani dominated social media platforms with a mix of references, appealing to young voters with a clear description of desired policies. So far, the mayor has impressively transitioned from campaign icon to sitting politician while maintaining the momentum he had before election day.