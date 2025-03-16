This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Podcasts were one of the many popular trends last year, yet their influence still lingers today. It seems as though everyone has started a podcast talking about various topics. This is a trend I can get behind, seeing as they’re fun to make!

As someone who has gone through the thought process of starting a show and frequently thinks, Wow, this would make a good podcast, I know what it feels like to want to make one. So, for all of you out there who have thought to yourself, “I want to produce a podcast,” this article is for you!

I figured the most efficient way to tackle the process of creating one would be through steps. Additionally, if you want to listen to a podcast that talks about advice, opinions, and experiences here at UCF, feel free to listen to mine on Spotify @The2KnightsShow!

Create an idea It’s obvious that to advertise your podcast, you’ll need to stick to some kind of niche or category to describe yourself. For example, if you are distributing through Spotify, they give you the option to pick one. Since mine was based on the idea of interviewing a new guest every podcast, I fit under the “Comedy Interviews” category. Another thing to think of in this stage is a name. I have had mine for quite some time now. A friend of mine and I have been coming up with the 2Knights Show since my junior year of high school. Your podcast’s name should have some kind of ring to it, and it should be one you really love because this is what your listeners will see first. Have an outline Before you start to film, you should have some idea of what you would like to talk about or, in other words, an outline. The outline I wrote for my podcast’s first episode included the intro and a little bit about myself. Since this was only the first episode, I had to introduce myself to the audience first. After that, I had bullet points introducing my guest and included questions to ask him about himself for the interview portion. Because my podcast is based around UCF, I included questions about my guest and my opinions about UCF. Lastly, I wrote up a script for the outro, which included where you could find more information about us and our posting schedule. Locate where you are going to film This step can be a little tricky, depending on whether you have the materials, like microphones and headphones, to make the podcast high-quality. Fortunately, for UCF students, UCF has its very own podcast booth that you can rent out, which has all the materials you could ever need. If you are not a student, my first thought would be to go on to Amazon and research affordable equipment in your price range. Additionally, choose where you are going to film. You will want to select a room that is more on the silent side (duh) because no one wants to hear your fan on high blast as that distracts listeners from what you are saying. Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Record! Now that all the tedious, boring things are done and out of the way, you can make your podcast! It’s important to have someone other than you and your talent on your show to produce and ensure everything runs smoothly. This is targeted more or less at those UCF students who want to shoot in the booth. Your producer is responsible for ensuring your levels sound good and the shots you’re getting from the camera. Export and edit Now, for the fun part (at least for me): exporting and editing. This step can be quite tedious as well, as it consists of getting all of that footage you shot and putting it together to have a good flow. You can add your logo and a catchy string, and the hardest part is watching the entire thing and cutting out stutters or dead time. I already enjoy editing, so time kind of flies by whenever I am in this stage. Regardless, though, it can take quite some time. Distribute Another seemingly easy but challenging step is distribution. As I said before, I am posting all of my episodes on Spotify, which is quite user-friendly. However, social media can be hard to understand. Anyone can make an account, but understanding the algorithm can sometimes be tough. Just keep in mind the demographic that your podcast is targeted to and cater to their styles of interacting with media.

Now, it is time to get creative! If you want to talk, chat it up, and produce, then employ your one friend who can’t stop talking. Again, this is supposed to be fun, so don’t put too much pressure on yourself! Just make something you can be proud of; that is all you can ask of yourself. Good luck!