There is truly nothing better than the sweltering summers giving way to cool fall weather as the leaves turn colors and everything smells like pumpkin spice. I create this picture quite often in my head and become immensely disappointed when I walk outside to Florida’s 93-degree weather in October. Cultivating the picture-perfect fall can be hard in the south, but as an avid fan of everything fall, I’ve come up with a few tips and tricks to make it feel like the spooky season in the south!

Slasher Movie marathon Any Halloween movie will do the trick, my personal favorite being the Scream movies. Dim the lights, grab a group of friends or your significant other, and get ready for a night of fun! To add to the fun, make sure to include cozy blankets and themed snacks (blood bags and decorated cookies, for example). Pro Tip: Choosing an older movie can add to the vibes, there is nothing that screams Halloween more than an 80s horror film. Netflix/See-Saw My holy grail – candle warmer When trying to set the scene for a Pinterest-perfect fall day, it’s important to rely on all your senses, including your sense of smell! This is where my holy grail comes into play. My candle warmer is on 24/7, and I can’t stress enough how much it needs to become a staple in your room! From pumpkin spice to salted caramel, there are so many fall scents to choose from. Having the aroma of these scents adds fall ambiance: not to mention, the candle warmer itself is a cute addition to the room decor! Room decor When it comes to room decor, its importance can’t be understated! The simple addition of fairy lights or spooky-themed throw pillows can make it feel like fall in a matter of seconds! My favorite thing to do is make a TJ Maxx run with my roommates to pick out a few cute items. Some cute finds include a Disco Pumpkin Soap Dispenser to go with some Pink Pumpkin Kitchen Towels. curate your fall playlist It’s also important to cover the sense of hearing; I loved creating my personal fall playlist. Inspiration can come from your favorites or even sounds trending on TikTok! Some staples include “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift, “Linger” by The Cranberries, and lots of Fleetwood Mac tunes. pizza dinner date A fun idea for a girls night in, or even a date night, is making Halloween-shaped pizzas! I’ve seen several people do this on social media, and it always turns out so cute. You can shape your pizza dough into anything from a ghost to a pumpkin. Pair it with some wine and Pillsbury pumpkin cookies, and you’re in for a night of fun and good eats! campfire When in the south, it’s important to take full advantage of any chilly nights. In October, they are scarce to come by! A cold night with the absence of mosquitoes is the perfect time for a campfire. From the crackle of the fire to the roasting of marshmallows, it is bound to feel like fall! fall shows Another key aspect to fully immerse yourself into the season is rewatching all your favorite fall shows! From Gilmore Girls to Gossip Girl, the early 2000s produced a lot of television to perfectly fit the fall vibe. I love doing an annual rewatch of American Horror Story’s first season, “Murder House.” Warner Bros/Columbia Pictures seasonal snacks Another important part of the fall is snacks! This is the perfect time to hit your local Trader Joe’s and expand your palette with limited-edition treats. From pumpkin waffles to apple cider and hot chocolate, there are so many options to make it taste like fall. fall bubble bath You can never go wrong with a good old–fashioned bubble bath. Relaxing in some soapy suds while a pumpkin spice candle burns could probably solve all my problems. For additional vibes, you can bring a book to the tub and use some festive body wash. Philosophy body washes are currently trending online, and they come in an array of fall scents that can perfect your fall-themed bubble bath. pumpkin patch Is it really fall if you don’t go to a pumpkin patch? While it may still be warm outside, you can always grab some friends and find your local pumpkin patch! It’s a great excuse to get dressed up and take cute pictures with hay barrels and pumpkins. You may even find one you want to take home and carve! Photo by Briana Tozour from Unsplash

At its core, fall is best enjoyed when you immerse yourself in the unique annual experiences it offers. While it would be nice to experience a chilly morning with a steaming cup of coffee, this list offers the perfect alternative for humid southern weather. I promise the perfect fall vibes are still achievable!