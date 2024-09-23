Falling for Film: An Autumnal Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

When it’s almost October and 80 degrees, it’s safe to say I’m livid. I want to wear a cream cable-knit sweater and blue jeans (Harry Burns style) with a hot chai in hand. I know I should be grateful for all of this nice weather because come February I’ll be missing it, but boy am I ready to say goodbye to summer. So, while I wait to trade in my maple creemees for hot chocolate, here are some fall flicks to get us ready for leaf-peeping season.

Rebecca (1940)

Haunting and beautiful, the new Mrs. de Winter is trying to figure out exactly why her housekeeper seems to be trying to break up her new marriage. That and why her new husband, Max, loses it every time Rebecca is brought up. A little spooky, and a little mysterious, this is the perfect Halloween flick for all the scaredy cats out there.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

This campy 80s-inspired comedy/horror is brought to us by the same writers as Jennifer’s Body. Would you believe me if I said they bring Cole Sprouse back to life in a tanning bed? If you support women’s rights, and wrongs, this one’s for you!

Emma (2020)

This one is for the period piece princesses. Emma Woodhouse is not only a matchmaker, but a hopeless romantic, and let’s just say it causes some problems. It’s happier than Little Women and funnier than Pride and Prejudice. Jane Austen delivers with this rom-com. Anya Taylor-Joy is handsome, clever, and rich as Emma.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

If you only need one reason to watch this one, it’s for the Halloween costume inspiration. Every character is the perfect inspo for your chic, unique costume this year. Technically a children’s movie, this Wes Anderson classic has it all: fun original music, commentary on class struggle, stop motion animation, and complex family dynamics. (Not to mention it’s also in my top 4 on Letterboxd.)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Norah Ephron plus Meg Ryan equals the season’s greatest rom-com. Plus, who doesn’t love to see Tom Hanks as a romantic lead? Enemies-to-lovers and online dating (1998’s version) brought to you by the same woman who gifted us with When Harry Met Sally.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the series)

Sarah Michelle Gellar slays (literally) as Buffy Summers in incredible outfits while fighting monsters to a killer soundtrack. Not only do we have vampires (broody and British, yay!), we have witches and werewolves, love demons, and maybe the scariest of them all… teenagers! Every episode delivers the perfect metaphor for terrifying teen years and entering young adulthood.

Frances Ha (2012)

This dramedy stars the director of Barbie and Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig. Frances, a 20-something living in New York City is trying to make ends meet while juggling friendship and finding herself. It’s chaotic but comforting, and only 90 minutes.

Speed Run!

Knives Out (2019)

Daniel Craig with a Southern accent! Chris Evans’ cable knit sweater! A gorgeous house, and murder mystery!

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Devastating! New England boarding school! Fall leaves and snow!

Amelie (2001)

French! Magical realism! The color palate! The fashion!

Heathers (1988)

Winona Ryder! Revenge!

La Chimera (2023)

Archeology and Art History majors, you’re welcome!

Gilmore Girls

If you haven’t seen it, this is your sign. And, if you have, this is your sign to start your annual rewatch.