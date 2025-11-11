A History of U.S. Government Shutdowns and Why They Happen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 4, the current government shutdown has surpassed the previous 2019 record and has become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, with the Senate failing for the 14th time to resolve this 35-day-long stalemate (and counting).

So now that records have been broken, let’s talk about what a government shutdown really is. A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass a spending bill that funds federal operations. Failure to pass this bill means that several government functions will lose their ability to operate due to a lack of funding. Some of these core agencies include, but are not limited to, the Department of Education, the National Park Service, Transportation, and the Food and Drug Administration.

There have been a total of 21 government shutdowns since 1976, with three occurring under President Donald Trump. However, 10 of these “funding gaps” lasted less than three days. Funding gaps typically occur during terms when the Senate and the House of Representatives are controlled by opposite parties, making it more difficult for compromises to pass. Former President Ronald Reagan oversaw eight shutdowns, while former President Jimmy Carter took second place with five.

In November 1995, Former President Bill Clinton’s shutdown began after a budget dispute with Senate Republicans. This instance only lasted five days, as they agreed to fund the government for several weeks longer. The following month, funding lapsed again for the same reason, this time for a much longer period. The specific issue involved deciding which agency’s budget proposal to approve: the Congressional Budget Office or the Office of Management and Budget. Eventually, Republicans backed down, ending the disagreement.

On Sept. 30, 2013, another influential financial halt began, lasting 16 days under Former President Barack Obama. The dispute began over the Affordable Care Act, with Republicans attempting to dismantle Obama’s healthcare bill. On Dec. 22, 2018, the country’s now second-longest standstill began. In 2018, the lack of compromise came from President Trump’s request for $5.7 billion to pay for a wall along the Mexican-American border. Several weeks later, Congress granted him $1.375 billion instead.

The effects of this stalemate grow every day that a compromise is not met. Over one million federal workers are currently not being paid, and it remains unclear whether they will receive their wages when this situation ends. Some laws stipulate that these workers must receive back pay for their time, but the administration is currently questioning whether those rules apply in this instance. The FDA is also operating under shutdown conditions, meaning that research and data on flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are not being updated. The issue that is most obvious during halt periods is the lack of air traffic controllers. Nuclear safety workers were also temporarily discharged, which is another unique aspect of this year’s shutdown.

Shutdowns are a scary time for everyone as they are a period of uncertainty, fear, and inconsistency. However, if we can learn one thing from history, it’s that there is an end in sight. It’s hard to say exactly when, but this will conclude. The best thing we all can do right now is stay hopeful and stay informed.