Emperor Penguins Are Endangered, What Does This Mean?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you grew up watching Happy Feet, then you probably remember a world that felt joyful and unshakeable: emperor penguins dancing across endless ice, their homes vast, bright, and full of life. It was easy to believe that Antarctica would always exist just as it was, frozen in time as our beloved childhood movie displayed. That version of Antarctica, however, was only ever a story. In reality, the ice is thinning, the landscape is changing, and emperor penguins—the very species that once danced across our screens—have been classified as endangered. The music still plays in our nostalgic childhood memories, but for this species, the future is no longer guaranteed.

Crisis beneath the ice

How did we reach this point? How does a species once seen as icons of resilience in one of the most extreme environments on Earth become listed as endangered? It wasn’t a single event, but rather a steady accumulation of environmental stress that reshaped Antarctica over time. As sea patterns shift and food sources become less reliable, the systems these animal populations depend on have been unraveling for a long time. The uncomfortable truth behind that unraveling is that it is a consequence of our actions. The tipping point wasn’t accidental or unforeseen. It was built.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, both the emperor penguin and the Antarctic fur seal are classified as endangered. Projections suggest that the emperor penguin populations could decline by 50% by the 2080s. The article states that emperor penguins require “fast ice— sea-ice that is ‘fastened’ to the coastline, ocean floor or grounded icebergs—as a habitat for their chicks during moulting season.”

ABCNews Australia on YouTube.

It’s easy to see a projected year like 2080 and treat it as a distant issue. We shouldn’t worry about this because it won’t impact our timeline, right? However, in ecological terms, that timeline isn’t abstract; it represents the lifespan of today’s children, our own children, and the world they will inherit. The world could evolve further if humans realize that there are people who come after us.

The question isn’t why it should matter now, but whether the systems that sustain life in places like Antarctica can be preserved for future generations to witness them. A planet in decline doesn’t pause for convenience. The planet is already approaching a point of no return due to greenhouse gas emissions, meaning that the climate crisis will become irreversible. These projections are not warnings. They are the results of decisions already in motion, shaping a future we will not be around to influence.

A place we visit, A place we change

“The emperor penguin’s move to endangered is a stark warning: climate change is accelerating the extinction crisis before our eyes. Governments must act now to urgently decarbonise our economies.” Martin Harper, CEO of BirdLife International

People are not coming to this topic without awareness. Most already know the basics of the climate crisis: the planet is warming, polar regions are melting, greenhouse gas emissions are rising, and progress toward the achievable goal of net zero is declining. Net zero is a global target intended to balance the gas released in the atmosphere with what can be removed. However, there may be some terms you’re not as familiar with that fuel our involvement in the climate decline.

According to EvWorld, “climate realism” is a policy framework built around the recognition that the world is likely to exceed 2°C or even 3°C of warming. Rather than assuming that climate reversal is achievable, it focuses on preparing for consequences that are already predicted or set. Climate realism still tries to limit further damage where possible and prioritizes adaptation alongside strategic mitigation. However, this clarity is what’s pushing governments, scientific bodies, and large global institutions to treat climate action not as optional progress, but as damage control. As the window to prevent irreversible tipping points narrows, the motivation shifts from trying to restore what was to slowing the scale of what comes next.

@TED on YouTube.

The second term, “polar tourism”, refers to the growing number of expeditions and guided journeys made to polar regions. Tourists seek to experience these vast ice landscapes firsthand before they disappear. What’s intended to serve as education and connection with dying regions actually furthers disturbances and disruption to already stressed ecosystems. The polar regions are no longer static wildernesses, but changing environments where witnessing and influencing nature are inseparable.

It’s important to keep these terms in mind as we continue our journey fighting climate change. Although the classification of emperor penguins as endangered is a sign of rapid acceleration in the climate crisis, the fight for change continues.