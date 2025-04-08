The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a lifelong lover of reading, fantasy has always been one of my top genres. Fantasy books have helped me escape to other worlds and experience life-changing stories from the comfort of my home. However, the epic worlds, complex plots, and intricate relationships may seem daunting to some.

In recent years, fantasy has drastically increased in popularity among readers. The growth of social media communities — BookTok, Bookstagram, and BookTube — has only fueled the fire, making the genre a widespread fan favorite. You have likely heard of some fantasy books, even if you haven’t read any.

Fantasy is an extensive genre with various sub-genres and tropes, meaning everyone can find something they enjoy. It’s important to consider if you are more comfortable with young adult or adult books because there are significant differences between the content and levels of explicitness. For beginners, I recommend starting with YA and working your way up. In YA, the world-building is typically less extensive, and the plots tend to be more relatable while still having high-stakes and fantasy-related themes.

The following list contains mostly YA books since they are considered beginner-friendly. They are much easier to get into for those who have little to no experience reading fantasy. These suggestions include some of my favorite books and those I recommend to beginner fantasy readers.

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard The world is built around a society of people divided by the color of their blood. Silvers have magical powers, and Reds are powerless. The protagonist, Mare, is a Red who works for the royal family and discovers she has Silver powers despite her red blood. She ends up betrothed to the king’s son, and she uses this position to work from the inside and rebel against the classist society. The plot is fast-paced, featuring romantic, political, and coming-of-age themes that are relatable and engaging. The author, Victoria Aveyard, is active on TikTok, giving writing advice and discussing trends within the book community. HarperCollins / Amazon Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross This romantic fantasy, with hints of historical realism, follows two rival journalists, Iris and Kitt, who find they can communicate via magical typewriters. Amidst a war between the gods, the plot follows Iris and Kitt’s dual points of view as they end up at the front lines of the war. The book focuses on romance with light fantasy elements. The unique plot makes it perfect for beginners. Wednesday Books / Amazon Caraval by Stephanie Garber This series follows two sisters, Scarlett and Tella, as they escape their controlling father to attend a rare, magical game called Caraval. When they arrive, Tella is kidnapped by the mastermind behind Caraval, Legend, and Scarlett must solve the mystery of what happened to her sister before the game is over. The world is fantastical, and the mystery adds another level of intrigue. This fun and adventurous story is one of the most entertaining fantasy series I’ve read. Flatiron Books / Amazon Powerless by Lauren Roberts The dystopian kingdom of Ilya is divided between Elites, with powers, and Ordinaries, without powers. The king banished the Ordinaries to preserve the Elites, but protagonist Paedyn pretends to be a psychic in the slums of Ilya to hide that she is an Ordinary. A chance encounter with the prince of Ilya thrusts her into a brutal competition of trials between Elites. The world-building is fairly straightforward, and the series offers great romantic tension, banter, and tropes with no spice. Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers / Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas The ACOTAR series is one of the most well-known in the adult fantasy genre. When Feyre kills a wolf while hunting, a beast appears and takes her to the faerie lands of Prythian in retribution. She discovers everything she learned about this realm is wrong as a wicked force threatening faeries and humans. Even though the worldbuilding, plot, and themes are more complex, the author does an amazing job explaining and developing the story with plot twists to keep readers interested. There is some explicit and graphic content, but if you’re ready to jump into something more challenging and mature, this is a great place to start. Bloomsbury Publishing / Amazon

All the books listed above provide a great introduction to the fantasy genre, but my best advice is to keep an open mind. If you don’t find something you love at first, keep reading because there are many options. Happy reading!