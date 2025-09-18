National Suicide Prevention Month: The Future of 988 and ‘Press 3’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This article mentions topics of suicide and mental health.

September is nationally recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. According to the CDC, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. To help those in need and prevent the frequency of suicides, the 988 hotline was established as a number to call for those struggling with mental health.

The 988 line wasn’t always the number to call, however. Before its implementation in July 2022, people had to call 1-800-237-8255 for related resources. The old number remains in service, though, according to the 988 Lifeline website. But 988 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with all conversations free and confidential. You can call, text, or chat through the hotline.

This resource is important because it makes getting help easier and decreases the stigma and barriers surrounding mental health. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there have been 12,030,447 calls to 988 since it launched in July 2022. That is not including the texts and chats that have gone to the hotline.

The hotline receives funding through the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the Fiscal Year budgets. This year, the hotline’s “Press 3” service surpassed funding, and SAMHSA announced that the “Press 3” option would no longer be available starting July 17. This service had previously connected members of the LGBTQIA+ community with specialized counselors. This defunding was met with public disappointment. Rhitu Chatterjee for NPR says that despite this year’s surpassed funding, money has historically been reallocated to continue the organization’s important operations.

According to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that works to prevent suicide for LGBTQIA+ youth, more than 1.8 million LGBTQIA+ youth seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S., and at least one suicide attempt happens every 45 seconds. Having a service like “Press 3” is important, especially when a significant group of people can benefit from it. So what does this mean for the LGBTQIA+ community and all those who previously used the “Press 3” feature?

For one, the 988 hotline is still operational. In its statement on July 17, SAMHSA said that those who call will still “receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors.” The Trevor Project is another great resource for those experiencing mental health crises. The project provides resources to help those in need, such as call, text, and chat services. These services are also available at all times and are free and confidential.

Having resources like these that people can call when they are struggling is incredibly important. The defunding of “Press 3” begs the question of what will happen to other LGBTQIA+ services funded by the U.S. government. With that being said, it is important to educate yourself and others on resources still available, like 988 and The Trevor Project. It is hard to say what the future of 988 is, but as of now, it continues to be a place that supports and helps those who need it.