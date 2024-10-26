The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Let’s just face it: finding a job can be hard. Looking at listings online can be scary and overwhelming. When I first searched for jobs in the Orlando area during my freshman year, I was lost and didn’t know where to start. I looked at resume templates and tried my best to copy them, then haphazardly threw caution to the wind and began my hunt.

Four years have passed since then, and throughout my Orlando experience, with help from my peers, I have been able to piece together a comprehensive guide to get the job.

DO NOT be shameful!

There is absolutely nothing shameful about being jobless. We are all doing our best and trying to make it through school. Dealing with classes, homework, and extracurriculars is hard enough. Whether you’ve been released from a previous position or are looking for your very first job, beginning a job search is a huge feat on its own. At the very least, you should be proud of yourself for embracing change.

DO search in person!

It’s not as scary as it sounds to go door-to-door. New stores and restaurants are opening every day in Orlando. Searching beyond the immediate UCF radius towards Altamonte, Ocoee, or Kissimmee opens many new opportunities. With a little bit of courage, a simple introduction to the team or management can go a long way.

DO be open-minded!

Whether you are looking for a new job after being let go or searching for your first job, lowering your standards is okay. Most people don’t expect themselves to be working in a busy retail or grocery store or a fast food restaurant, and that’s okay. No decision about a job is final, and no final decision you make is permanent. Having a job that might not be your ideal or dream for a few months is okay to build up your resume and bank account. Opportunities are always up and coming in Orlando. You may surprise yourself, find something you enjoy, and make new friends along the way.

DO NOT be afraid to ask for help!

It’s okay to let your friends know about your search for a job, and it’s encouraged. It can be so easy to get carried away in your search that you forget to ask your friends if their workplace is hiring or if they know of any place that may be hiring. Finding an ‘in’ is the easiest way to secure a position.

DO fix up your resume!

Websites like Canva make it so easy to make a professional-looking resume with just a few clicks. Templates and examples online are your new best friend; while not always required, adding a cover letter will never hurt your chances. Your resume is almost always the first impression before any potential employer sees your face. Even if you don’t have any work experience but you have volunteered, babysat for friends or family, walked dogs, or even participated in clubs, that is something to add to your experience, and you can use that as a reason you’d be a good candidate for that position.

DO NOT come to interviews unprepared!

Interviews can be scary, but they don’t have to be. The best way to be prepared is to look at common interview questions and think about why that question is being asked. From there, you can curate an answer you feel is appropriate and thought out so you aren’t blanking when you get to your big day.

DO be confident!

“From being stressed out at work to feeling sad while comparing ourselves to others, we often forget that such actions won’t benefit us in the long run,” said career expert Joseph Louis Tan in a LinkedIn post. If you’ve got an interview, the employer is already interested in you. They wouldn’t pull you in if they did not see themselves working with you. If you’ve prepared your questions and fixed up your resume, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be eligible for the job. Go into every interview knowing that the hiring manager already wants you, and go in thinking that you’ve already secured the position.

DO NOT forget about impressions!

Impressions go beyond just dressing well. Of course, it is essential to dress well for an interview. For an entry-level job like retail, business casual should do just fine. Personal hygiene is important, too, but how you hold and compose yourself is the most critical part. Employers will usually look for someone agreeable and confident. Consider what makes you stand out compared to the other candidates the hiring manager may also speak to.

DO be yourself!