9 Small Businesses to Make You Reconsider Your Fast Fashion Cart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fast fashion is not a beast to be reckoned with. It seems like every other store is a proponent of landfills overflowing with plastic junk in a cycle of never-ending trends. The thrifting boom was a great start for smart fashion practices, but it can be a challenge to find good quality clothes or jewelry on a clear conscience.

Luckily, there’s a way out of the fast fashion loop that doesn’t involve getting elbow deep in the bins—though I do admire the hunt. Shopping at small or local businesses is a path towards connection, clarity, and high-quality goods. It is so relieving to know the face behind each purchase. However, I am aware that it can be difficult to find small businesses when every scroll on TikTok reveals the latest, hottest, 95% polyester piece. I’ve compiled a list of nine businesses, some of which I’ve personally been in touch with, to make your search easy and spotlight creators worthy of big business numbers.

Iris by Lily

The brand that inspired my passion for this article’s subject, Iris by Lily, is run by Lily Diemert in Los Angeles. Lily works closely with a manufacturer to make her designs come to life and sell out in minutes. With the latest release of her new Guava Stripe collection, I was on the front lines to get my hands on a few items as a birthday treat. I managed to snag four adorable pieces just before they sold out in every size within a couple of minutes. View this post on Instagram @irisbylily on Instagram Once you see Lily’s designs and follow along with her processes on TikTok, it’s not surprising that they would sell so fast, and it is comforting to know that your clothes are being thoughtfully crafted rather than pumped out in huge factories. Another comfort is that the majority of her products boast a high cotton count with good elasticity, which makes her sizes very accommodating. In addition, Lily’s prices are very reasonable when compared to popular fast fashion brands like Edikted or Zara; at least this way, you know you’re wearing something unique and designed with love.

CHERRY RIBBON

Next, we have a small and very adorable business run through Etsy and Depop. This shop sells a mixture of vintage and handmade jewelry with unique, thoughtful designs and a curated aesthetic. I found cherryyribbon’s shop through a TikTok post of their bracelet stacks, which immediately made its way to my favorites folder. It’s clear that each piece is produced with love and a cohesive vision. View this post on Instagram @cherryyribbon via Instagram Products include mother-of-pearl necklaces, medieval-style silver jewelry, and custom charm bracelets with a certain irresistible, funky charm. Not only are the pieces assembled by hand, but they are ethically sourced from vintage materials, which might’ve otherwise ended up in a wasteland.

Zuco Swim

Another business that repurposes vintage materials is Zuco Swim, a swimwear brand focused on selling 2000s-esque bikini sets, some of which are made with real Y2K deadstock fabric. Emily Zuccaro sews each bikini made to order with an estimated processing time of 3-4 weeks, an impressive turnaround time for such an intimate business process. Not only does she use recycled fabrics, but even the elastics used to construct the bikinis are repurposed. View this post on Instagram @zucoswim via Instagram The highlight of Zuco Swim, aside from the sustainability perks, is the wide variety of cute and one-of-a-kind patterns. Her 2000s collection offers deadstock prints that would be difficult to find anywhere else and sells them at fair prices. Swim micro shorts are also offered in pretty much every print, which makes for fun layering.

Bella Vie

100% women-designed and practicing slow fashion at accessible prices? Sign me up. Bella Vie is a darling small business that offers unique, feminine styles that are simultaneously trendy and original. They offer a variety of tops, dresses, and one of the cutest workout sets I’ve ever seen. View this post on Instagram @bellavielabel via Instagram The designer and founder of Bella Vie is Isabella Hill, who responded so kindly when I reached out to inform her of the article. The experience of her quick, supportive response highlighted what shopping small can give you that large corporations cannot—a connection. With this added layer of meaningful transactions, peace of mind is created in knowing that your money is helping hard-working entrepreneurs. Especially when their items look like this brown and blue set.

By Syarn

As an avid tote wearer, I was on a mission to find a slow-fashion, functional bag brand to present to my audience. By Syarn came across my feed and snagged my attention with their beautiful designs. From slouchy bags to structured totes, By Syarn offers such a dreamy inventory of 100% deadstock, upcycled fabrics. The best part about up-cycled fabrics is that the patterns will always stay fresh, and your bag has no chance of being mass-produced. View this post on Instagram @bysyarn via Instagram The bow slouchy bag appears to be one of their most popular bag styles and is offered in so many colorful fabrics. I just love it when a bag can easily fall into the categories of bold fashion statement and a practical everyday product. By Syarn does just the trick in almost every category one could hope for a bag to accomplish.

Angelic Splash

Vintage reselling is a business that takes a keen eye and marvelous taste. Mehrsa Malekzadeh has created a perfectly refined curation of delicate, feminine vintage clothing. Her collections primarily consist of retro lingerie that is anything but ordinary. Malekzadeh was also so kind as to offer us the exclusive discount code BFF to use on any order. If your style is baby pink and frilly lace, you won’t regret checking out her shop. View this post on Instagram @angelicsplash via Instagram Recently, popular influencer Brookie Yancy has been featured on Angelic Splash’s website, modeling for and supporting the brand. Angelic Splash has often been mentioned on Yancy’s “small business Sunday” series, which ended up in my discovery of Malekzadeh’s business. I hope I can offer the same inspiration and motivation to our readers who may be searching for shopping guidance.

Asa Fields

Ever since Love Story came out, my feed has been obsessed with the style of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Naturally, I wanted to find a sustainable solution to following this trend in case anyone found themselves inspired by her chic signature looks. Asa Fields is a 90s-inspired brand that scratches the sweet spot of CBK’s effortless, cool girl flair with a personal touch that caught my eye. Although the prices are a bit of a splurge, the designs speak for themselves. Shown here is my favorite piece, “The Olivia Corset.” With a retro tie back and sculptural boning, the 100% cotton corset is officially added to my dream wish list of classy closet staples. View this post on Instagram @asafields_ via Instagram

IT GIRL VINTAGE

Quality affordable jewelry can be hard to come by, especially if it’s unique designs on your mind. IT GIRL VINTAGE meets these expectations and more. Not only are Alex Moore’s vintage accessories stunning, but they are also masterfully curated to match an aesthetic of personal luxury and documented nostalgia. Alex offers a collection of sterling silver, solid gold, and gold-filled jewelry. Each piece contains both a story and a soul just waiting to find a new home on your hand or neck. View this post on Instagram @itgirl.vintage via Instagram I find Moore’s story of transition from vintage clothing resale to vintage jewelry, guided by her personal narrative and desires, to be extremely motivating. The jewelry seems to move her and resonate deeply. Represented by her Instagram, the life behind this brand is hard to miss, a valuable element that is so often forgotten about by consumers.

Eldest Daughter Sewing