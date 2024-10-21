8 Professional & Academic Checklist Items To Do Before Graduation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The biggest misconception about college is that it focuses solely on attending your classes, doing your assignments, and then hanging your degree on a wall. However, this is only a fraction of the journey. Attending college is an opportunity to build your professional life in various ways.

study or intern abroad

Consider interning or studying abroad once in college to broaden your horizons and knowledge without putting yourself under mental and financial stress. To save enough money for it, I recommend applying from late sophomore year to senior year. Visit UCF Global or go to an external organization that can help you with the process.

undergrad research program

There is no doubt that research is a huge aspect of our lives since we always desire to seek answers to big questions and eternal information. Not only that, but it can enhance your skills in communication, teamwork, and research methods. Getting your research published will drive great impressions to your profile and resume. You can even pursue independent study or research if you want to! Pursuing an undergraduate research program can allow you to dig deeper into topics you’re interested in and make an impact on the world.

Start a business

Your business does not have to be a million-dollar company straight away, but your future self will certainly thank you for starting early, as it’s a great experience to have in your life. Isn’t it a dream to turn your passion into a business? If you are passionate about fashion design, consider creating and selling your clothes. Maybe you are a bookworm, so consider selling your old books. If you like to write and make videos, why not launch a YouTube channel or blog website? Even if you struggle to find the skills you are great at, why not make videos or write blogs about reacting, reviewing, or analyzing a movie in depth if you are a movie person?

Do things outside your major

Getting experience outside of your major and career path will save you a lot of headaches when you graduate and enter the job market. For example, let’s say you are a film major with marketing experience; this will open doors for you in both the marketing and film fields and make you a competitive candidate. There are many organizations and internships at UCF and around Orlando. I advise trying a new club or internship every semester or year. You can still remain in a club or a position for a long time because it shows commitment, but it will not hurt to try for another opportunity if the one you are in now no longer serves your growth and purpose. Additionally, I recommend signing up for classes outside your major to help expand your knowledge and perspective.

Develop public speaking

I know many of us would rather disappear than speak in front of everyone, but it is an outstanding skill you will most likely need in any job. For example, a pilot or flight attendant may need to announce important news in front of the passengers, and a marketer may need to present their campaign idea effectively. An artist must pitch their story idea to a producer or a publisher. To become a confident speaker, start by participating in class. Ask a professor if you can present a topic related to your major. Have you heard of job opportunities in your field? Present it to the class! Speech and debate club is great for pushing you out of your comfort zone. Giving yourself time and practice will make you a confident public speaker without too much rehearsal.

Develop leadership skills

I cannot stress enough how important this skill is. It shows you are a great decision-maker, communicator, organizer, and emotionally intelligent. At UCF, you can develop your skills through the LEAD Scholars program. Don’t hesitate to apply to leadership positions, even if they are unpaid. Starting a student organization or becoming the president or one is also a great option. Leadership can be as simple as initiating a conversation in an awkward silence, ordering food for your friends at a restaurant, or even teaching someone a skill. Start small, and it will grow along the way.

Be active on Linkedin

Some of us may find LinkedIn scary, but it’s nothing more than a social media platform for professional networking and career. You can share many ideas such as industry news, quotes, advice, events, work, internship, classes, and even day-in-the-life vlogs at work. Utilize LinkedIn Learning, a program that offers tutorials to build your soft and hard skills. Treat it like other social media platforms: repost content you relate to, comment on other people’s posts, and, most importantly, make sure your posts are professional and respectful to others. You may need a reference from your networks one day. Set a weekly goal post on LinkedIn for growth!

Build experience in your field