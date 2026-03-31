7 Books That Made Me Fall Back in Love with Reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The moment all self-proclaimed readers dread is the inevitable obstacle of a rut—an undefinable, undesirable drop in one’s motivation to complete any book that crosses their table. The valley towards the finish line is tough and harrowing, often feeling never-ending. I know this feeling all too well as a busy English major and lover of books since the Nancy Drew days.

Uncomfortable as it is, book lovers are resilient creatures, and a love of reading always finds its way back. Whether it be enchanting storytelling, a plot that demands to be finished in one sitting, or a character you can’t help but obsess over, the novel you choose to read during a rut will mark the end of a rut and a resurgence in passionate reading.

This list reflects the novels that have personally revitalized my love for reading at various stages of my life and ultimately influenced my decision to study English.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Anyone who knows me as a reader knows this book has long teetered at the top of my favorites list. Whether or not a new book takes its place for a month or two, The Secret History has cemented its place in my heart. This creeping, dark-academia tale of elite college students invites both reflective reading and heavy contemplation. It entered my life at the perfect moment in my teens, when I craved complexity in literature, but also gravitated towards what was popular at the time. Some judge books by their covers, but I prefer to judge a book by its first line, and The Secret History does not disappoint. “Does such a thing as ‘the fatal flaw,’ that showy dark crack running down the middle of a life, exist outside literature?” If that doesn’t make you crave the next few lines, I don’t know what will.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Known to many as Sam from iCarly, Jennette McCurdy proves herself here as a precise, unflinching writer and captivating storyteller. This reflective memoir saunters through the stages of her life as a child actress from a first-person perspective at each stage. Weaved throughout the chronological adventure is an emotional restraint that makes the narrative all the more powerful. Out of all the memoirs that have crossed my desk, Jennette’s simplicity in revisiting her childhood experiences stings the most. Not only did it reinvigorate my love of reading, but it also catapulted my love for memoirs. I especially recommend this memoir as an audiobook, which adds a rich layer of intimacy as McCurdy reads in her own voice. View this post on Instagram @jennettemccurdy on Instagram

Love Is a Mixtape: Life and Loss, One Song at a Time by Rob Sheffield

Continuing the short thread of memoirs, this book tells the story of love and life through music, memory, and grief. Each chapter begins with the visual of a mixtape and a handful of songs that set the tone for each story told. “The playback: late night, Brooklyn, a pot of coffee, and a chair by the window.” I fell in love with the power of music, not only as a former of relationships, but a mender of broken hearts and open wounds. As a result, I was introduced to many new bands and songs that were recommended throughout the story. There’s a simplicity to Rob’s storytelling, just like McCurdy’s. If you’ve ever found yourself feeling prideful of your Spotify playlists and consider yourself a victim of being born in the wrong decade, this memoir might just do the trick.

All the Lovers in the Night by Meiko Kawakami

A novel that won me over from the first page, and admittedly, its stunning cover, All the Lovers in the Night is a beautiful story of isolation and self-acceptance. Kawakami could seriously sell any story with his magical prose that he laces with realism and a touch of whimsy. Something about this story pierces a hole in the heart and causes you to lock eyes with the mundanity of life in a way that feels both uncomfortable and necessary. With such a palpable feeling in mind, I would recommend the story to anyone looking for something they can relate to on an intimate level. This is the book that introduced me to a world of Japanese fiction and made me fall in love with somber, reflective writing.

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

Shifting from lyrical prose to passionate, upbeat love, The Seven Year Slip was a no-brainer addition to the list. As a certified romance novel cynic and nitpicky consumer, I found it difficult to criticize this bundle of cozy world-building and enchanting penmanship. It’s the kind of book that feels like warm soup on a cold day and binge-watching Gilmore Girls while the leaves lose their shade. In fact, there was no doubt I would finish it without slumping at the time I discovered it. More than just the feeling it evokes, the novel is an effortless read, reminding you that sometimes the cure for a rut is simply enjoying the ride of a light read. View this post on Instagram @jackbenedwards on Instagram

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Likely, you are already aware of, or a fan of, the TV show adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six on Amazon Prime Video. The show was a hit during its release and even included a whole album of the fictional band’s music. Before the adaptation came to fruition, however, the novel ranked as my favorite book of all time, while my love for reading deepened. Written in a unique interview format, the book captures the essence of rock and roll during the 70s, causing me to fall in love with the feeling of being transported to another time. Music also played a big role in representing the highs and lows of each relationship played out on the page. Its interview style makes it a breath of fresh air when you find yourself in a deep reading rut, and its fast-paced, character-driven storytelling makes it a fun read for most audiences. View this post on Instagram @tjenkinsreid on Instagram

Just Kids by Patti Smith