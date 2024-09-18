6 Wicked Outfit Inspirations For Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Since UCF is close to Universal, it’s no surprise that many students will be going to Halloween Horror Nights. The event recently kicked off at the Universal Orlando and will run until Nov. 3.
Some students even hold passes to go multiple nights. When talking about the event with other Halloween lovers, the question of “What am I going to wear?” always arises. If you’re one of these people: don’t worry, I have you covered!
From dresses to fan-favorite haunted house outfits, here are six outfit inspirations you can wear to your next Horror Nights visit.
- Previous HHN shirt and skirt
-
What better way to show your love for HHN than to wear a shirt from a previous year? Many fans wear shirts from previous years, including haunted houses, “See You In the Fog” merchandise, Universal Monsters, and more. This could be matched with a skirt of your choosing. Accessorize with fishnet tights, grab a bag, put on a pair of boots, and you’ve got the perfect outfit!
- Oversized halloween shirts and biker shorts
-
This seems to be a popular outfit this year as many Halloween shirts can be found in just about any clothing store right now. Paired with biker shorts, this is the perfect outfit if you want something cute and comfortable. This outfit could be accessorized with your favorite Halloween bag and pair of shoes. This is definitely a killer outfit to try that’s also ride-friendly.
- Dresses/rompers and boots
-
How cute is this? Black and burgundy dresses seem to be a big one this year. It’s one of the best outfits to accessorize with some cute hair clips or headbands. If you want to make your outfit more ride-friendly, you could always wear a dress with built-in shorts or get a romper. Dresses and rompers complemented with a pair of boots make a scary-good outfit to take pictures in and take full advantage of the atmosphere.
- Haunted house Inspo fit
-
There are 10 houses to get inspired by this year with the main attractions being Insidious: The Further, A Quiet Place, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. It’s no surprise to find someone with an outfit that goes along perfectly with a house’s theme. This Ghostbusters dress shows how much a little customization to an outfit you already have could take your outfit to the next level! Plus it clearly screams Horror Nights and couldn’t be any cooler (pun intended).
- HHN 2024 shirt and pants
-
This year’s Horror Night shirts include vibrant greens, oranges, pinks, and yellows. This outfit could be worn with a pair of solid color pants, matched with a purse and a pair of sneakers to create both a cute and casual outfit for HHN. Much like some of the other outfits we’ve covered, this one is ride-friendly!
- University of Central Florida merch
-
Charge on to HHN with your UCF merch! This is a great way to show some school spirit while staying comfortable at the theme park. A UCF shirt could be paired with shorts, skirts, or pants along with a pair of your favorite shoes. There’s plenty of merch you could accessorize. Complement the outfit by wearing a bag matched with dangly jewelry. Go Knights!
Whether you’re a frequent Universal Halloween Horror Nights visitor or a one-time goer, there is an unlimited amount of clothing options to choose from. I hope you enjoyed my top wicked outfit inspirations for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.