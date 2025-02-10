Let’s face it: date nights can be expensive, and most of us in college don’t have the funds to go out too often. With Valentine’s Day approaching, it can be hard to think of inexpensive things to do with your significant other. Luckily for you, I’ve assembled a few date night ideas to choose from for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. From cozy nights in to fun days out, there’s a date for everyone to try!
- DIY Valentine’s-YAY Picnic
I just love a cozy night in. Create a comfortable and romantic date night by grabbing a few festive pillows, soft throw blankets, and a sprinkle of rose petals to spice things up. This is perfect for some quality time with your significant other at home. You could even order some takeout and play games! As a bonus, you could play music and have a romantic dance.
- Beachy Bliss
Nothing is more romantic than sitting by the beach with your loved one while watching the sunrise or sunset. Bring out a charcuterie board, or take your favorite snacks. This could make for a nice day to relax and read a book. If you want to take things to another level, go to the water for a splash!
- Sweet Sports Date
How adorable is this? Spend the day with your significant other by engaging in a physical activity you both enjoy. Whether it be a nice game of pickleball or a playful competition in soccer, there are plenty of sports to choose from for your next date!
- Koi Pond Fun
I love, love, love the idea of spending time feeding some fishies with my partner. Something about being outdoors and engaging with animals is a moment to treasure. If you’re anything like me, you could spend hours watching the fish swim around while conversing with your partner. What a wonderful activity to share on Valentine’s Day!
- A Pizza My Heart
Picture this: warm, lit candles to set the mood, tied with red wine to sip during conversations. What better way to have an intimate Valentine’s Day date than to make a homemade heart-shaped pizza with that special someone? You could make the pizza to your liking while still being able to partake in other activities, such as watching a movie or playing a board game.
- Painting With Passion
Here’s another idea that’s inexpensive and fun! Put your artistic skills to the test, and grab your paintbrushes! Whether painting at home or in a scenic area like a beautiful lake, this is a pleasant date idea if you want to keep things low-key. That said, if you want to spice things up, bring some food and wine while you paint!
Valentine’s Day can be a special memory to cherish with your loved one. Whether it be a DIY night in or an eventful day out, there are plenty of inexpensive date ideas to choose from! Which one of these ideas will you try this upcoming Valentine’s Day?