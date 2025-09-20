Must-Know Resources for UCF Arts and Humanities Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a first-time college student or simply looking to get more involved, it is essential to understand all the resources available to you through your college. UCF’s College of Arts and Humanities is home to numerous majors, each with unique needs. A student with an English major will need vastly different resources than someone with a Performing Arts major.

Whether you’re in search of a second opinion or an internship, you can be assured there is something or someone around campus to help. As an English Literature major and a current College of Arts and Humanities Student Government Senator, here are six valuable tools for CAH majors from the arts to the humanities.

Your cahsa advisor

Many of CAH’s in-person classes are located in Trevor Colbourn Hall. The three-story building features 10 classrooms, where you can expect to have at least one class during your college experience. This is also where the College of Arts and Humanities Student Advising office is located, making it a convenient stop after class. Walk over to the office, located right next to the main entrance of the building, where CAH advisors are available to meet with you to discuss enrollment, career resources, and major inquiries. These meetings require an appointment, but consider the in-person appointment next time you meet with them. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Fridays, they are available to meet from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF College of Arts & Humanities (@ucfcah)

The writing center

Writing and Rhetoric majors are available at the Writing Center to assist with all your writing assignment needs. You can schedule a consultation on their website, with both in-person and online meeting options. If you choose the face-to-face appointment, you will meet your consultant in the Trevor Colbourn Hall, room 109. This resource is available to students in any college, but it is especially useful for students loaded with writing and research assignments, such as those in CAH. Their website is also a one-stop place for writing research resources. Under the “Find Resources” section of their website, you can find links in both English and Spanish to help with planning a paper, various citation methods, writing tips for job searches, and more. Stuck on an especially hard essay? Head to the drafting lab open Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. to get some help. The drafting lab is a good place to familiarize yourself with, as it is open to walk-in appointments and located in Trevor Colbourn Hall. There, they can assist you in any part of the drafting process and will talk to you about all things writing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Writing Center ✏️ (@ucfuwc)

your peer mentor and CAH liaison

Research isn’t just for STEM majors, and peer mentors are available to help all undergraduate students. Arts and humanities students are all reading about Shakespeare and Van Gogh. You can do some more research on these important topics with your peer mentor. If you didn’t receive an email introduction to your peer mentor, you can book an online appointment. The experiential learning CAH liaisons send two emails to students throughout a semester. One details events that students may be interested in attending. These events are good opportunities to meet professionals in various CAH fields. The other lists internships that CAH students may be interested in. Additionally, you can search for internships that fit your specific needs on Handshake. How to create an account through UCF, and more information on experimental learning at UCF can be found on their website. Keep up to date on your student email (your email ending in @ucf.edu) to receive emails from both peer mentors and experiential learning CAH liaisons.

Your registered student organizations

I am a huge advocate for joining registered student organizations around campus. Joining RSOs that align with your personal interests and career goals, as well as your CAH major, is a great way to network and find a community on UCF’s big campus! Use KnightConnect to search keywords and colleges to find the perfect RSO for you. Many RSOs will put their Instagram or GroupMe on their KnightConnect page, giving you an easy way to connect with the organization and inquire about applications, dues, or general interest. Information on how to form a new RSO or schedule an appointment with a Knight of the Round Table consultant can be found at the Office of Student Involvement’s website. KoRT KnightQuest consultants can also help you get started on your search for the perfect RSO. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knights Of The Round Table (@ucf_kort)

Your Student Academic Resource Center

With midterm season quickly approaching, the Student Academic Resource Center will be something to take advantage of. The office offers both group and one-on-one peer tutors available by appointment throughout the semester. If you’re enrolled in a notoriously tough class, one of these peer tutors may have reached out to you with their hours already. The sign-ups for these tutors, as well as their hours and room designations, can be found on their website. One-on-one meetings are conducted exclusively online, while group sessions have an in-person option. SARC also hosts academic success workshops on topics such as time management and note-taking. You can view these workshops on SARC’s YouTube channel as well. You can find out when these workshops are occurring on SARC’s website. For a more personal setting, look to Academic Consultation and Engagement for advice on similar topics. Appointments are available through scheduling on SARC’s website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF SARC (@ucfsarc)

Your student government representative