Fear not, movie-goers, the wait is nearly over for some of the most anticipated film releases of the year. This fall’s release season is filled to the brim with blockbuster sequels and reboots of beloved classics. From comedic horror to heart-wrenching dramas to heartwarming musicals, this season’s got it all! Here’s everything you need to know about some of the most eagerly awaited movies coming to theaters in the upcoming months.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Official Trailer- YouTube He’s back! The Beetlejuice sequel, directed by Tim Burton, follows the Deetz family’s return to Winter River and the return of everyone’s favorite “bio-exorcist,” Beetlejuice. Jenna Ortega stars as Astrid, Lydia Deetz’s teenage daughter, and Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice), Winona Rider (Lydia), and Catherine O’Hara (Delia) reprise their roles in the film. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out in theaters now! MY OLD ASS ‘My Old Ass’ Official Trailer- YouTube A camping trip the summer after high school graduation, with best friends and psychedelics: what could possibly go wrong? My Old Ass is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Megan Park and features Maisy Stella as Elliot, Aubrey Plaza as an older version of Elliot, and Maddie Ziegler, who starred in Megan Park’s directorial debut, The Fallout. My Old Ass is playing in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video now! SATURDAY NIGHT ‘Saturday Night’ Official Trailer- YouTube Based on very true and very ridiculous events, Saturday Night follows the 90 minutes leading up to the first live broadcast of Saturday Night Live. The ensemble cast is star-studded and jam-packed with some of the funniest people in Hollywood like Dylan O’Brien, Rachel Sennot, Lamorne Morris, Kaia Gerber, Finn Wolfhard, Andrew Barth Feldman, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Braun, and so many more. Jason Reitman directs and stars as Lorne Michaels, creator and producer of SNL. Saturday Night is out in theaters on Oct. 11, the same day SNL premiered 50 years ago! Joker: Folie à Deux ‘Joker: Folie à Deux‘ ‘Official Trailer- YouTube Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux is set following the events of Joker and is directed by Tim Phillips. Set in the Arkham State Mental Hospital, the film follows the ill-fated love story between Arthur Fleck and music therapist Lee Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn. Joker took the world by storm and earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar, so I can’t wait to see the response to this sequel. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in theaters on Oct. 4. Gladiator II ‘Gladiator II’ Official Trailer- YouTube Directed by Ridley Scott, the Gladiator sequel follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, as he fights for his life in the Colosseum after the Roman Army abducts him. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington. This movie’s got action, drama, and several of the internet’s boyfriends. What more could you want? Gladiator II is set to release in theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked ‘Wicked’ Official Trailer- YouTube The wait is almost over for the most anticipated movie-musical event of the year! Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the 2001 Broadway musical. Wicked itself acts as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang. Wicked is destined to be a cultural phenomenon and every theater kid’s movie of the year. Wicked is set to release in theaters on Nov. 22.

Whether you are looking for dark humor, action that’ll have you on the edge of your seat, incredible vocals, mind-twisting thrillers, or heartening displays of courage, this fall’s movie selection has it all.

If you were missing the fun and excitement of Barbenheimer summer, you’re in luck! Wicked and Gladiator II are set to release on the same day, so instead of Barbenheimer summer, I raise you “Glicked” fall, as Paul Mescal called the joint release. Grab a cozy sweater and a friend, and head to your local movie theater!