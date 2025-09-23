50 Years of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’: A Legacy of Queerness and Pleasure

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler Alert! This movie is probably as old as your parents, but just in case, you have been warned.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is an undeniable cult classic.

The film was released in 1975 as an adaptation of Richard O’Brien’s 1973 West End musical The Rocky Horror Show. This movie tells the story of a newly engaged couple who venture into a castle full of campy strangers to seek help after their car suddenly breaks down. A quick pit stop evolves into a life-altering experience as the couple encounters aliens in fishnets and a ‘frankensteined’ muscle man.

On Aug. 14, this quirky film celebrated 50 years since its London premiere. The Rocky Horror Picture Show also cemented its status as the longest-running theatrical release in film history. While the movie is a cultural pillar nowadays, it initially drew minimal crowds, even withdrawing from planned opening night events due to projected poor attendance.

Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

With its $1-million budget and unknown stars, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was fated to be a flop. As such, the movie’s longevity must be attributed to its famed midnight showings, late-night weekend events where costumed fans lower their inhibitions to yell, dance along, and throw props at the screen. Additionally, many theaters feature shadow casts that recreate the scenes from The Rocky Horror Picture Show live for the audience. RKO Pictures (later 20th Century Studios and now a subsidiary of Disney) never pulled the film from theaters, allowing weekly screenings to continue uniting fans of all things weird in cities across the country.

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show rival some of the most dedicated fandoms through their commitment to cosplay and participation. Over the decades, viewers of the film have made the costumes of Frank-N-Furter, Columbia, Riff Raff, and more, even recreating the slightest stitching and dramatic makeup looks. The movie lends itself to the obsession that has grown around it, as audience interaction was always encouraged. The iconic “Time Warp” dance is explained to the viewer through onscreen graphics, so even Rocky Horror virgins can join in on the fun.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show has stood the test of time for many reasons, notably rejecting the status quo of its decade by featuring symbols of counterculture in every scene. While the movie was an American production, the original musical was first debuted in the United Kingdom, six years after the legalization of consensual homosexuality through the Sexual Offences Act of 1967. This fact makes the film even more revolutionary in its nuanced portrayal of Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant, villainous bisexual man with moments of sorrow.

“I’m Going Home”

For this retrospective, I rewatched the 1975 movie (and the Glee season 2 episode), taking it in for the first time.

The opening scene depicting a wedding is meant to represent the normal world that Brad and Janet are from, though on rewatch, I noticed the Transylvanians in the background. This detail hints at the overt queerness that takes place in the castle. I enjoyed this subtle nod at Brad and Janet’s own queerness, as they later shed the masks that conceal their identities.

Frank-N-Furter’s journey throughout the film is the most fulfilling to witness. Unlike humans who hide behind shame and expectations, Frank-N-Furter loudly declared himself as different with the reveal of the shimmery black corset. The corset and heels, paired with actor Tim Curry’s prominent body hair, established a motif of androgyny and fluidity.

This notion is even visible in the set design. Frank-N-Furter’s lab is a massive pink space with only classical marble statues adorning the space. These statues are Michelangelo’s David and the ancient Greek Discobolus, two depictions of physical male perfection. Frank-N-Furter and the other Transylvanians are defined through contradictions and denials of societal expectations, an appealing trait for the young counterculture of the 1970s.

In the third act of the film, Riff Raff and Magenta announce to Frank-N-Furter that they are returning to their home planet of Transsexual, in the galaxy of Transylvania. At this news, Frank-N-Furter breaks out into the song “I’m Going Home”, saying goodbye to Earth and sobbing at the memory of his homeland. This song is particularly poignant as he expresses feeling like an outsider on both planets due to his extravagant nature, yet he still misses the place that couldn’t accept him.

I believe Frank-N-Furter’s inner conflict is one of the timeless elements of the film. For queer people in repressive societies or with unaccepting families, his lament rings true. Other minorities, such as immigrants, can also relate to not being able to belong in different cultures. Despite the many years that have passed since “I’m Going Home” was released, the song remains an anthem to the untethered.

Give Yourself Over to Absolute Pleasure

The cool winds of fall summon sweaters and colorful leaves, but also The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The semi-regular performances in theaters across the country ramp up as spooky season arrives. As the 50th anniversary of this iconic film, this year is extra special. Additional celebratory events will be occurring over the next couple of months.

Original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) are traveling the United States through The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour. They’ll be stopping in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 12. The tour features memorabilia and costumes on display, a shadow cast performance from The Rich Weirdoes, and a bag of props.

For those who can’t make it, UCF’s own Pineapple Theatre Club will be holding a shadow cast performance in collaboration with the Lavender Council, Campus Activity Board, and Multicultural Student Center. This show will be held in the Student Union on Oct. 22.