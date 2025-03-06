This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

If you’re a Floridian like myself, you know that spring break hot spots are just about everywhere. With beaches and sunshine only a few miles away, Florida living often feels like an endless vacation.

Living close to the state’s coastline beaches is seen as a huge advantage to living in Florida, but for some, it’s taken as the very reason to want to venture elsewhere for spring break for a change of scenery. Whether you’re planning to stay local and explore hidden gems nearby or embark on an unforgettable international adventure, there are countless ways to plan wisely and save big this spring. So grab your passport, a pen, and paper because 2025 is the year to travel smarter with these must-know tips!

Last Minute Cruise Deals One of the best ways to satisfy your travel cravings is with a cruise vacation! With departure ports across the country, cruise lines offer three to nine-day getaways to incredible destinations. The best part? Cruises typically bundle meals, lodging, entertainment, and excursions into one price, making them an all-inclusive way to check multiple cities off your bucket list. If you’re flexible with your dates, you can score incredible last-minute deals. Vacations To Go’s 90-Day Ticker and Cruise Critic showcase discounted cabins for upcoming sailings. Since cruise lines lose money when ships depart with empty cabins, prices often see major discounts as the departure date nears. Browsing the listings to see if any last-minute cruises align with your bucket list of destinations is a great way to spend your break Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Expedia Flight Watch Since many cruises require flying to a departure port, let’s discuss flights. Expedia offers a flight price tracking feature that helps you find the cheapest tickets and even provides price-drop protection. If the fare decreases after you book, Expedia refunds the difference — how convenient is that? Beyond flights, Expedia frequently offers bundle deals and its annual vacation sale, which provides significant discounts on hotels and experiences for the whole family. House Sitting Looking to travel on a budget without sacrificing comfort? Consider house sitting! TrustedHousesitters and MindMyHouse connect travelers with homeowners seeking caretakers for their homes, pets, and plants while they’re away. In exchange for house sitting, you get free accommodations — an unbeatable deal compared to pricey hotel stays. While a background check is required to join these platforms, it’s a small upfront investment worth the savings in lodging costs. Plus, it can make for a fun and unique experience. Groupon Deals Once you’ve arrived at your destination, you’ll want to have activities lined up. Groupon is an excellent resource for saving money on everything from tourist attractions to adrenaline-pumping experiences and luxurious spa treatments. Simply create an account, search for your location, and grab discount vouchers or promo codes for your must-do activities. It’s an easy way to stretch your budget while making the most of your trip and is especially convenient for accommodating travel in large groups! Unsplash Planning with AI This last tip is a total game-changer. If you’re out of luck in finding a trip advisor to coordinate your details, using artificial intelligence bots offers an alternative way to help you organize your excursion expectations. A simple request to AI tools like Meta AI or ChatGPT can generate a customized travel itinerary based on your budget, travel dates, and interests. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a month-long adventure, AI can provide tailored recommendations, money-saving tips, and even time-efficient ways to explore your chosen destination. From local eateries to efficient transportation routes and happy hour specials, AI can help you plan an unforgettable trip without breaking the bank.

These tips should help you plan an incredible and budget-friendly spring break! Whether you’re sailing the seas, scoring discounted flights, house-sitting your way through new destinations, or discovering hidden gems with the help of AI, there are endless ways to maximize your travel experience without overspending. Pack your bags, set your budget, and make 2025 the year you embrace smart travel.

Bon voyage and happy travels!