5 Ways To Elevate Your Style This Spring

Spring is in full bloom, and it’s crucial to present the perfect spring outfits to battle the frequently fluctuating Florida weather. Spring is known for having a particular aesthetic: floral, flouncy, and feminine. If you want to go the extra mile, there are rising trends and exciting elements to make your outfits blossom this spring.
- Neutrals & Monocromes
If your goal for the spring is to change things up and stray away from traditional spring styling, you can trade pastels for earth tones and monochromes. A recent H&M campaign for their spring collection featured monochromatic outfits with a brown, black, white, and cream color palette.
A monochromatic look featuring various shades of a color can turn heads and bring a new aesthetic to spring fashion. If you want to unleash a sophisticated, minimalistic, and fashionable side of yourself, I recommend experimenting with monochromatic pieces.
- Patterned Silk Dresses
For those who appreciate the feminine and flouncy, patterned silk dresses could be a staple in your wardrobe. Branching out from the traditional spring attire of florals, polka dots add a subdued yet fun aspect to a garment. With ties to vintage fashion, dotted patterns can align with a plethora of aesthetics.
Réalisation Par is a brand widely known for these silk dresses. While it’s on the pricier side, several brands make similar styles, although the quality of the silk is often sacrificed. In my opinion, patterned silk dresses are a classy and whimsical way to incorporate patterns into your wardrobe this spring.
- Boho Chic
According to Harper’s Bazaar, Boho Chic is about embracing colors, patterns, textures, and silhouettes while remaining refined. With denim, crochet, and suede at the forefront, Boho Chic is a functional and fashionable style to incorporate this spring. The combination of materials allows your style to fluctuate with the weather. Crochet tops can be worn on warmer days, and layering with suede and denim can be implemented on days when the weather is more brisk.
- Jackets
Although it seems outlandish for a Florida spring, jackets can be a crucial element to elevate your wardrobe. When paired with a miniskirt or shorts, jackets can be the perfect accessory for a brisk spring day. The trending Fisherman aesthetic styling, cable-knit sweaters, navy blue stripes, khakis, and workwear have been featured in several spring collections. The addition of a work jacket can give a feminine outfit a bit of edge.
- Patterned Socks
Even the most subtle accessories can enhance your outfits this spring. Patterned socks can add a playful element and tie your entire outfit together. With Mary Janes and ballet flats in the trend cycle for a while now, patterned socks are the perfect companion. One of my favorite brands for these is Doublesoul.
Doublesoul often collaborates with popular creators and cultivates a cool and laid-back aesthetic. Their styles range from bold colors to subdued nature-esque themes or comedic graphics, so anyone can find a pattern to coordinate with their outfit.
Final Thoughts
The beginning of a new season is the perfect opportunity to explore the depths of your style and let your creativity blossom. Mixing, matching, experimenting, and breaking out of your comfort zone while staying true to yourself is the perfect way to develop a strong sense of style.