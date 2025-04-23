Tips For Navigating Orlando Traffic Without Losing Your Mind

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living in Orlando means theme parks, activities, and sunshine year-round. However, it also means a constant stream of never-ending city-wide traffic. Whether you’re trying to get to Disney or simply just commuting from downtown to UCF, it can seem like the roads are brutal at all times. Here are five ways to try to beat the Orlando traffic.

Use Traffic apps Use apps like Google Maps and Waze to get ahead of potential accidents, closures, and construction. These apps can help you predict the fastest route to your destination and avoid heavy traffic areas. Both of these apps also have helpful features that display things like speed limits, speed checks, and police cars on the road, all while still guiding users on the fastest routes possible. Learn the Backroads Orlando has a ton of backroads that might seem longer, but could actually take you on a faster route by avoiding heavy traffic. Everyone knows that the highways and freeways are filled with tourists, but if you try to plan your route with the backroads, you can avoid all the extra people. Taking backroads is also an awesome way to avoid unnecessary tolls! Stay clear of tourist spots It goes without question that areas notoriously known to be tourist spots like Universal, Disney, International Drive (I-Drive), and downtown Orlando are almost always crowded. If you can avoid these places, please do so at all costs. Not only are there tons of people at all times, but tourists are also driving around, and unfortunately, sometimes they do not know how to navigate Orlando roads. Keep in mind that the traffic around these places becomes even worse on weekends and holidays, so be sure to plan ahead. Nicole Fortoul Drive at the right times Like any other major city, Orlando roads are most congested during the typical rush hours: 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. If you have to drive during these times, it’s always a good measure to leave 30 minutes earlier, since getting caught in traffic jams is almost guaranteed, especially if you have to take major roads like Michigan, Kirkman, or University. Being mindful in maneuvering around these peak holdups will save you loads of time, gas, and energy usually expended by sitting in traffic. Try public transportation While public transportation in Orlando isn’t nearly as developed as in other cities, if you’re really struggling with avoiding traffic, you might as well give it a try. While only running on weekdays, the SunRail is a reliable way to travel around the city, with stops in popular areas like downtown Orlando, Winter Park, etc. If you’re not a fan of rail systems, Lynx buses are another alternative that’s even free for UCF students! It may be difficult to plan your route at first, but once you get the hang of it, using these public transport systems can be super useful.

With the recent opening of Epic Universe and the World Cup being hosted in Florida next year, I unfortunately do not see Orlando traffic reducing anytime soon. However, the traffic is not unbeatable. Plan your route, leave at the right time, and you should be able to avoid difficulties.