5 UCF Study Spots That Never Fail

As the first half of the fall semester fades away, the real horror isn’t Halloween — it’s realizing our classes are actually getting hard and exam season is creeping up fast. So, what better way to kick off this academic-heavy chapter than by sharing my favorite study spots on campus?

UCF is huge, and if you’ve ever wandered through the library only to find every single table taken (yes, even after the fourth floor reopened), you know the struggle is real. Especially around midday, when it feels like everyone suddenly remembers they have homework due — but don’t worry! I’m here to share five of my favorite, and slightly underrated, study spots I’ve discovered after a year of exploring the campus in desperation to find some quiet.

Though everyone studies differently, research shows that where you study can have a huge impact on how well you focus and retain information. That’s why, as I share my top five study spots at UCF, I’ll also break down the psychology behind why each one works, both for me and for other students.

According to an article by Ella Hendrix on UCAS, research suggests that your learning environment plays a significant role in academic performance. Elements like lighting, noise levels, seating, and even color can all influence how well you concentrate and retain information. Students who study in positive, well-designed spaces are often more motivated, engaged, and productive. With that in mind, let’s explore how your surroundings can shape your study habits and how finding the right spot can help you perform at your best.

Without further ado, let’s dive into my five favorite study spots at UCF.

engineering II

Original photo by Kashmira Deshpande Our environment plays a huge role in how we study and focus, and that includes not just the space itself, but also the people around us. While many students assume the best study spots are the quiet ones, there’s actually something to be said for being surrounded by a little productive energy. Sometimes, being around driven, focused students can motivate you to match their pace. That’s exactly why the Engineering II building is one of my go-to spots. It’s the perfect place to feed off the inspiring, hard-working energy of UCF’s future engineers. After all, who’s more genius than a rocket scientist? With its high ceilings, computer stations, and whiteboard tables, this building practically radiates productivity. Plus, despite the steady buzz of focus, it’s rarely loud with most people deep in concentration. As a Biomedical Sciences student, every time I study there, I swear I can feel the brainpower in the air, almost as if I don’t match their wavelength, they’ll somehow figure out that I’m the odd one out. Psychological research supports what feels intuitive: when we’re surrounded by focused peers doing the same work, our brains sense that higher‐effort mode is the norm. A phenomenon called social facilitation shows that simply being around others working can elevate performance on tasks we already know. In short, we get motivated because it’s easier to be motivated when others already are. So next time you find yourself on that side of campus, stop by! It’s the perfect place to tap into some serious study motivation. If the weather’s nice, consider grabbing one of the tables outside! It’s an ideal spot to get some fresh air while staying in your focus zone.

burnett honors college

The same psychological effect of social facilitation applies to the Burnett Honors College. When you’re surrounded by some of UCF’s most ambitious and high-achieving students, that motivation naturally starts to rub off on you. Just being in their environment can motivate you to match their drive and focus, which is exactly what makes BHC such a productive study spot. Beyond the energy of the people, the space itself also plays a big role. Many buildings on campus are constantly buzzing with noise and crowds, especially around the main cluster near the classroom buildings, the library, and pretty much everywhere in between. However, if you wander just a little beyond that chaos, you’ll find an entirely different side of campus, one that’s peaceful, calm, and full of a refreshing kind of energy. That’s what makes BHC such a clutch study spot. Its architecture stands out from the rest of the campus: smaller, quieter, and beautifully designed. While the tables can fill up quickly, the real gem is the outdoor seating in the Meditation Garden. With lush greenery, a soft breeze, birds quietly chirping, and my personal favorite — a koi pond with gentle fountain sounds and little fish gliding through the water — it’s a slice of serenity. This spot is so tranquil and unique that you might forget you’re even at UCF. Original photo by Kashmira Deshpande There are several reasons why serene, meditative environments help us focus, including reducing cognitive load, fewer distractions, stress reduction, improved mood, and psychological safety. However, one of the leading theories in environmental psychology is Attention Restoration Theory. According to ART, our ability to focus using “directed attention” is a finite mental resource. When we concentrate hard, we gradually exhaust that ability (known as directed attention fatigue). Natural or serene settings help restore this capacity because they engage our minds with soft fascination — stimuli that are interesting, but not demanding. That lets our directed attention rest while still being gently stimulated, so when we return to studying, our mental systems are more replenished and efficient.

Trevor colbourn hall

Original photo by Kashmira Deshpande I discovered Trevor Colbourn Hall toward the end of my freshman year, and honestly, I wish I’d found it sooner. It has a similar layout to the library but feels quieter and more tucked away, which means it’s usually much easier to snag a table or even a study room. Since it’s a recently renovated building, the design is sleek and modern with long hallways, colorful seating, and plenty of natural light. My favorite time to study there is at night, but just make sure you get in before 5 p.m. because the doors lock after that! On the first floor, you’ll find seminar rooms and open seating areas that tend to be a bit busier, but head to the upper floors, and it’s a completely different vibe — quieter, calmer, and lined with multiple study rooms that are perfect. That’s one of the reasons I sometimes prefer TCH over the library. At the library, the chances of finding an empty study room and not getting kicked out five minutes later by someone who actually booked it are slim. TCH, on the other hand, almost always has at least one free room waiting for you. For people like me who struggle to focus, especially when I’m surrounded by others (especially my friends), study rooms like the ones in TCH are game-changers. As someone who already deals with test anxiety, trying to cram or use active recall in a crowded space completely throws me off. The noise, movement, and presence of others make me extremely overstimulated. That’s why, when I really need to lock in, I retreat to a quiet study room where I can throw on my headphones, cover the whiteboard with notes, talk concepts out loud, and eliminate every possible distraction. From a psychological perspective, this makes perfect sense. Active recall, the process of pulling information from memory without prompts, is mentally demanding and requires a lot of working memory. In a calm, controlled space, your brain doesn’t waste energy filtering out distractions, leaving more mental capacity for deep focus and better retention. That’s why solo study rooms can be so effective for intense memorization or exam prep; they give your mind the space to do its best work.

foxtail coffee (by towers)

This one’s a little out of the way from the other spots, but trust me, it’s so worth it. The Foxtail/Barnes & Noble near Towers, on the other side of campus, is the ultimate hidden gem for a study getaway. Honestly, it’s way better than the Breezeway one. Maybe I’m a little biased because I lived on that side of campus my freshman year, but there’s just something about that area. It feels totally different from the rest of UCF. It’s quieter, more relaxed, and hardly ever crowded since it’s tucked away from the main hustle. Plus, it’s still pretty new, so not many people have discovered it yet. I don’t make it over to that side of campus much anymore, but it’ll always be one of my favorite spots at UCF. So, next time you find yourself there, grab a coffee and crack open your books! Studying in places like this activates your brain’s dopamine and reward system. When the environment feels enjoyable (the smell of coffee, warm lighting, and a cozy sense of comfort), your brain releases dopamine, the “motivation chemical” that enhances focus and memory. In other words, when studying feels good, your brain wants more of it. That pleasant atmosphere turns studying from a chore into something genuinely rewarding, making you more likely to come back and do it again.

Teaching academy