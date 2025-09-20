5 Tips: ‘Girl Math’ Meets College Budgeting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all heard of the term “girl math” floating around social media. While it might be fun to joke about money with friends, the trend reveals a deeper desire for young women to become more in touch with their finances, even if the math doesn’t always add up.

It can feel overwhelming to want to improve your finances without knowing where to start. I will address some of the most common “girl math” misconceptions, sourced from students at UCF, and offer realistic ways to transform those habits into smarter budgeting moves.

“I always like to buy a coffee or a little treat before studying because it motivates me. I never really view it as an expense.” — AVVA, 21 Years Old

This is an extremely relatable habit that most of us are guilty of. Sometimes, a small indulgence can be the difference between finally finishing that paper and putting it off for another week. Associating productivity with the small satisfaction of a warm latte or sweet snack gives that little boost of serotonin needed to push through a tiring day of studying. That said, these little rewards can really add up. If you’re studying three times a week and buying a $7 treat before each session, that adds up to over $80 a month on snacks alone. Treating yourself every other study session is a small change that goes a long way. You can still feel motivated to continue studying without the consistent cost. Even better, the money you save can go toward a more memorable purchase at the end of the month, like buying the newest skincare item or a nice dinner out with friends.

“If I pay in cash, it was free.” — Caitlyn, 19 Years Old

It can be easy to feel like spending cash doesn’t actually impact your finances. After all, you aren’t able to see a number drop on your phone when the cash leaves your hand. Sometimes, we completely forget about the loose change hiding at the bottom of our bags until it becomes an excuse to spend impulsively. However, the reality is that cash is still money. So, using cash intentionally can be a smart budgeting tool. By setting aside a fixed amount of cash for fun expenses and avoiding your bank account, you may actually end up saving more money in the long run. The key is to be honest with yourself about your habits. Knowing your limits and sticking to your goals helps you enjoy the little indulgences guilt-free.

“Honestly, I just don’t check my bank account after a big spend. I can pretend that it never happened.” — Sofia, 22 Years Old

It can be easy to avoid looking at your bank account after making a large purchase, especially when spending is stressful. To pretend it didn’t happen can help alleviate initial anxiety, but the reality is that your bank account will always reflect the financial choices you’re making, whether you see it or not. Instead of fearing your bank account, learn to use it as a tool to take control over your spending. Start by tracking expenses regularly, even on just a spreadsheet, to see where your money is going. Once you understand your habits better, start to cut back where it is necessary to make room for those big purchases that you know you’ll be making down the line. Being prepared for expenses in every possible way helps you avoid fear; instead of ignoring a problem you’ll eventually have to face.

“I know it’s a bad habit, but if there’s something on sale, I buy it even if I wasn’t planning on it and still feel like I saved money.” — Gabby, 19 Years Old

Falling for sales and marketing tactics is something everyone experiences, so it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Before making your purchase, ask yourself: Where will this end up in a month? Will that trendy top become a wardrobe staple, or will it be donated when the trend fades? Practice building the habit of stopping to honestly answer these questions. They can help you realize that impulse buys, even if on sale, aren’t as valuable as they might seem. Being mindful in the moment can help you save money and avoid clutter.

“I buy myself all the clothes and makeup I want because I’ll use them more than once. So, it kind of pays for itself.” — Paola, 20 Years Old