5 Tips for Going to a Concert Solo

When I found out that my favorite artist of the past five years, Laufey, was coming to Florida for the very first time, I was over the moon! I knew it was only A Matter of Time before she performed here, and I was determined to get tickets — no matter what.

The only catch? Out of all my friends and family, I was the only certified Lauver, AKA Laufey fan. So, when it came time for the Ticketmaster war to claim a seat at the concert, I was on my own.

Thankfully, I secured a seat, parking, and kept the total under $200. However, one question loomed on my mind leading up to the concert: How do I attend a concert alone?

I had a lot of fear and anxiety leading up to the big night because of this, but I soon realized none of these feelings were necessary, because soloing a concert is not as bad as it seems when you’re prepared!

Pay for parking in advance The closest venue to UCF that garners the most popular artists is the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando, and this is where Laufey happened to be performing. The number one thing that saved me stress was having guaranteed parking. Most venues have a parking garage attached to or nearby. At the Kia Center, that’s the Geico Garage. Paying for parking in advance helped rid the anxieties of driving through endless Orlando traffic and gave me the security that my car would be safe. While paying in advance can be a little pricy (I paid around $40), knowing that you won’t have a huge hassle trying to find parking is well worth it in the end. / Unsplash Arrive early You never want to be the person sitting in traffic who’s missing the opening acts and all the good merch! Arriving at a concert around 30 minutes before doors open ensures that you have a good spot in the security line, get a great parking spot, and helps to alleviate a lot of pre-concert stress. It allows you to take everything in without time constraints. plan out what merch you want and look at prices One of my personal favorite things about concerts is the cute, and ridiculously overpriced, merch. I could easily drop at least $200 on merch that I do not need when no one is there to stop me, so having some impulse control is important. Before the concert, look online to see if anyone has posted available merch and the prices. This way, when you get in line, you won’t be struggling to pick what you want at the last second while an impatient crowd waits behind you, and you also (hopefully) won’t spend the last dollar in your bank account. Pick an outfit you’ll feel comfortable and confident in Part of the fun of a concert is planning what to wear, but it is important to remember that you will be standing or sitting for a long time. Wearing comfortable shoes, bottoms, and tops is key to having a good time. If you’re constantly fixing your top, pulling down your skirt, or fighting blisters, it will take away from your experience, especially if you’ll be going alone. But also, don’t let being comfortable stop you from feeling confident! Make sure what you’re wearing makes you feel good as you get ready to sing along! Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash Don’t be afraid to talk to people Odds are, while waiting in line for merch, the bathroom, or while sitting in your seat, you will have the chance to speak to someone. You don’t have to go out of your way to speak to anyone around you, but don’t be afraid to! You can strike up a great conversation with someone who shares your interests. If you want your picture taken, ask someone around you! Most people are very open to helping you out, and you can even make some friends this way. I spoke to two girls sitting next to me at the Laufey concert, asked them to take my picture, and now we’re Instagram mutuals, so anything can happen!

All in all, I’d say I’m a pro at soloing concerts because of these tips. There’s no reason to be afraid or stressed when you’re well prepared. You should never let being alone stop you from doing what you enjoy!

And I, of course, recommend you go listen to Laufey, because she’s guaranteed to be coming back to Orlando!