For any college student, finals can seem like the most stressful time of the semester. It’s always this sort of impending doom that gets closer and closer every week, and sometimes, even after it’s over, its stress lingers. This can be especially true for graduating seniors who have this one strange week after finals where they get to relax but also have to prepare for graduation and whatever comes next. As someone in that group who is awful at handling stress, I’ve compiled a personal to-do list because we all need reminders to take care of ourselves sometimes.

Take Time for yourself

The most important thing you can do is prioritize your needs. It’s easy during finals to keep going until you are burnt out. Try to take the time to assess what you want or need to get yourself out of that space. Personally, I love my alone time. After a stressful week, I like to chill in my room and binge-watch a TV show, listen to my favorite music, or read a new book. So, draw a bath, watch your comfort movie, cook a nice meal, or rot in bed for a few hours. Just vibe! Do whatever you want to do for yourself without feeling ashamed. You’ve earned it. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Reset your sleep schedule

Finals week tends to make me a walking, sleep-deprived zombie. After all those all-nighters, you’re going to need a reset. Sleep is incredibly important. Most experts agree that adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep a night, but you’re lucky to get more than three during finals. You can use the following week to tune back into that Circadian rhythm. Sleep as much or as little as you need to return to your normal schedule. Things like yoga, aromatherapy, and meditation before bed have helped me fall asleep faster, even when extremely wired. And don’t forget the strength of a power nap!

touch grass

Finals can take a large physical toll on your body, especially if you study anything like I do. When you’re orbiting between your room, the library, or a coffee shop during finals prep, the only bit of fresh air you’re getting is during the minute of walking from your car or the shuttle to your study location. After finals, I suggest doing anything, big or small, to reconnect with the outdoors. There are plenty of parks and trails in the UCF area. Take advantage of that natural beauty! Go for a walk, a swim, or just literally touch grass. Breathe in the fresh air you have probably deprived yourself of. It really does work wonders. Photo by Tobi from Pexels

Treat yourself

Whether it’s a good meal or some retail therapy, congratulate yourself on getting through finals week. Finals can be challenging, and you need to make up for that somehow. This can usually be done by spending your money. I’m a huge believer in the healing power of a sweet treat. Since I started college, my go-to tradition after finals is to buy myself a slushy, one of the good gas station ones with the actual ice crystals. It’s something small, but to me, it symbolizes a job well done. I have some friends who buy something from their wish list to congratulate themselves after getting through finals. I have others who go thrifting or order a big takeout dinner. Don’t feel guilty about splurging a little on something that will make you feel good. Everyone deserves to treat themselves every so often. And what better excuse than getting through finals?

Spend time with your friends