Moving into your first dorm or apartment after high school graduation can be extremely intimidating. It is tempting to pack everything you see on social media or things that you insist are “necessities.” However, the reality of living in college housing is that the space is limited, and your “necessities” are just clutter.

I just finished my freshman year at the University of Central Florida and moved out of my UCF Apollo Community dorm. During my move-out, I noticed a plethora of items I didn’t use or found completely unnecessary in retrospect. In this article, I will break down five of the items I did not find useful to my first-year dorm experience.

Headboard A headboard is often regarded as a necessity for making your dorm bed comfortable. However, I completely disagree with this idea. First of all, if you lack the patience to properly put together the stand for the headboard (like me), it will spend most of its time falling behind your bed. Not to mention, if you are moving into an apartment with a different-sized bed for the next academic year, this headboard will no longer serve a purpose. I ended up throwing my headboard out when I was moving out. I didn’t need it this year, and I won’t need it next year either. If you enjoy studying or sitting up in your bed, I would recommend a reading pillow, which is much more comfortable and functional! Bedskirt When looking at the aesthetically pleasing dorm room model on websites like Dormify, a bed skirt is a staple in completing the design. However, I believe that a bed skirt is the least functional dorm room “essential” that’s trending right now. View this post on Instagram A post shared by dormify (@dormify) From the second I started planning my room, I knew I did not want a bed skirt. The space underneath your bed is an essential storage area in dorm living, and adding a covering to that space is extremely inconvenient. I just imagined the frustration of battling a bed skirt while I tried to open my mini-fridge, and I knew that a bed skirt was not for me. If you want to make your under-the-bed storage look neater, I recommend getting a comforter a size up from your bed (for example, a queen-sized comforter for a twin-sized bed) to create a convenient and clean cover for your storage. Step Stool A step stool is a great asset in your room since many dorms utilize vertical storage. However, I believe getting a standard step stool is a waste of potential storage. Instead, I opted for a storage ottoman. I used my ottoman to hold books, jackets, and extra school supplies throughout this year. Additionally, these ottomans can be used as seating if you have friends over! When living in a dorm, you should optimize your storage because, trust me, you will need it! Additional Storage for Clothes If your university housing provides a dresser or chest, I would not recommend getting another form of clothing storage. The dresser I was given in UCF’s housing was extremely spacious and could fit more than half of my wardrobe from home. I had initially brought extra storage for clothes, but it went unused. In my opinion, if your clothing can’t fit in the dresser provided, you overpacked. Throw Pillows When moving into a new space, you may want to immediately decorate your bed with excessive throw pillows to make the space feel more like your own. Although having a personalized style is extremely important in a new space, throw pillows on your bed can be an extreme annoyance. When sleeping or lying in your bed (which you will do most of the time), throw pillows take up too much space. In an area with limited storage, finding a place to put cute fluffy pillows is an added issue; you are better off without them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by dormify (@dormify)

Moving into your first college living space is an extremely exciting time, but it can also be when you buy a lot of unnecessary stuff because social media told you to. During college move-out time, an excess amount of furniture and decor gets thrown out. During your college-shopping period, it is essential to prioritize items that can be used again after your time in your dorm!