Spring is the perfect time to switch it up! With its blooming flowers and sunkissed selfies, you’ll need protective hairstyles to match the vibes. As Black women, we typically opt for lighter hairstyles during hotter seasons that keep our hair safe from the heat. Protective hairstyles during springtime allow Black women to enjoy their spring activities while looking good.
Protective hairstyles are a form of expression that we have implemented in our lives since childhood. Our hair is one of our purest art forms, allowing us to be creative and authentic. In a world where society tends to place restrictions on black hair, we have found freedom and beauty in our ability to curate and shape our hair to our liking.
The possibilities for Black hair are endless. From braids to twists to styles within styles, we can easily create new looks to fit the occasion. Not only are they versatile, but they also help to boost self-esteem, all while connecting us to one another. The intricate and unique patterns elevate our day-to-day moods while allowing us to alternate between different parts of our personalities. Whether you prefer short or long hair, let’s count down some trendy, cute, and protective hairstyles for the spring.
- Invisible locs
Invisible locs have been taking over everyone’s feeds! Invisible locs are a dream come true for those who want the effortless natural locs look without actually locing up their hair. This look is perfect for the spring. It’s lightweight, stylish, and versatile. Forget wearing your hearts on your sleeves with invisible locs; you can wear them in your hair!
- Bohemian knotless braids
I’ve been dying to try this style. Bohemian knotless braids, or as everyone calls them, “boho” knotless braids, are very popular right now, especially with the beautiful black women of Gen Z who know how to style them. With its graceful blend of your natural hair and the iconic added curls, boho braids give a neat look. You can even accessorize them with claw clips or flower clips to capture that spring look.
- Cornrows
Cornrows are timeless. This hairstyle is well known for its historical essence within Black culture. Emerging from ancient Africa, Cornrows represent the connections and richness that exist in Black culture. Whether you use your natural hair or added hair, it’s always going to be a style that’s appreciated and worn during every period or season. There are so many patterns to choose from when it comes to this style. You can decide to go for the classic straight pattern, or you can go for a dope zig-zag pattern. There are a variety of colored beads to pick from when it comes to completing the finishing touches of this look.
- Tribal braids
If you want to be creative with your hair this spring, Tribal braids are definitely the way to go. It’s a low-maintenance style that allows for various designs and shapes. From stars to spirals to braids that cross over, tribal braids can be whatever you want them to be.
- passion twists
Last but not least, an all-time favorite for me is Passion Twists! This hairstyle is elegant and sleek, and screams spring. This style consists of two-strand twists that give a glamorous, looser curl vibe. I can picture it now: Me, a picnic blanket, and a fresh set of Passion Twists.
I hope these styles inspire you to try something new. The seasons are changing soon, so now’s the best time to build your spring look! Get those hair inspo pics ready!