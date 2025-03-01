This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Spring is the perfect time to switch it up! With its blooming flowers and sunkissed selfies, you’ll need protective hairstyles to match the vibes. As Black women, we typically opt for lighter hairstyles during hotter seasons that keep our hair safe from the heat. Protective hairstyles during springtime allow Black women to enjoy their spring activities while looking good.

Protective hairstyles are a form of expression that we have implemented in our lives since childhood. Our hair is one of our purest art forms, allowing us to be creative and authentic. In a world where society tends to place restrictions on black hair, we have found freedom and beauty in our ability to curate and shape our hair to our liking.

The possibilities for Black hair are endless. From braids to twists to styles within styles, we can easily create new looks to fit the occasion. Not only are they versatile, but they also help to boost self-esteem, all while connecting us to one another. The intricate and unique patterns elevate our day-to-day moods while allowing us to alternate between different parts of our personalities. Whether you prefer short or long hair, let’s count down some trendy, cute, and protective hairstyles for the spring.

I hope these styles inspire you to try something new. The seasons are changing soon, so now’s the best time to build your spring look! Get those hair inspo pics ready!