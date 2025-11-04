5 Orlando Hidden Gems You Probably Have Not Heard Of

When most people come to Orlando, they immediately think of the theme parks, malls, and trendy restaurants they found on TikTok. As an Orlando native, there is more to this city than what you may see on social media. It is filled with character and creativity that make locals want to stay forever, but you may never really see it online. Here are some of Orlando’s hidden gems you absolutely need to check out.
- Aroma Art Cafe
-
While Lineage Coffee and Foxtail are some of Orlando’s most popular coffee shops, my heart lies with Aroma Art Cafe in Metrowest. This quiet, quaint, and low-key study spot has been my best-kept secret for a while. This coffee shop is like something out of a novel, with plenty of atmospheric and relaxed seating that makes you want to stay for hours. Unlike many coffee shops with bright overhead lighting, minimal seating, and loud noises, this place is welcoming. It allows you to enjoy your stay, food, and drink while hanging out with friends or studying for your next midterm. It’s a great lunch spot with a unique menu including specialty options and many food options. My personal recommendation is the Creme Brulé Chai.
- Sam Flax
-
Tired of your one-stop shop for all things arts and crafts being either Michaels or Hobby Lobby? Well, you’re in luck! Located right on the outskirts of Winter Park, Sam Flax is a small business art supply store that quite literally has anything you need. From oil paints and pastels to journaling and framing, this store has everything art-related. Not to mention, the staff is incredibly helpful and quick to answer questions. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or trying something new, go to Sam Flax for all your creative needs. Don’t forget, there’s a 20% student discount when you check out!
- Orange County Regional History Center
-
In the heart of downtown lies the Orange County Regional History Center, showcasing the rich history of Central Florida. The museum showcases Orlando’s development from a small citrus town to becoming one of the most visited cities in the US. The center is located in a historic courthouse and is close to UCF downtown. With monthly events showcasing unique exhibits, this is a great place to learn more about Orange County and have fun beyond the theme parks.
- Veggie Garden
-
Located in Mills 50, National Geographic’s proclaimed “most interesting neighborhood in Florida,” is the Veggie Garden. It’s my go-to restaurant for all occasions, featuring a fusion Vietnamese-vegan spot serving the best food in Orlando. Their menu contains pho, noodles, spring rolls, and other specialty items that you can’t get anywhere else. I get their spring roll platter as it’s got a variety of dishes all in one, so you get the chance to try everything. The location is a hole-in-the-wall spot right on the corner of Colonial and Mills, and the staff is extremely welcoming.
- Dillard’s Clearance (Dirty’s Dillard’s)
-
Dillard’s Clearance, or most affectionately known as “Dirty Dillard’s,” is every Orlando native’s best-kept secret. This is where all of Dillard’s stock that doesn’t sell or make it to normal stores is discounted and sold at cheaper prices. Most items here are 50% off or more, including many brands like Kate Spade, Gianni Bini, Free People, and more.
One time, I saw a pair of white Betsey Johnson heels for $30, and to this day, I still regret passing them up. Dirty Dillard’s is not the place where you can walk in and leave within 20 minutes; this is a treasure hunt. Be prepared to spend all day here, and walk out with finds you can’t believe were sitting in an inconspicuous Dillard’s.
Orlando has more than theme parks, chain restaurants, and cafes. Its real diversity and culture thrives on small businesses and rich history, making it a great place to live, work, and relax. Even quirky places like Dirty Dillard’s bring a special charm to the city. Next time you’re searching online for things to do in Orlando, hit up one of the spots on this list here!