If you’ve ever been to any of the Disney parks, you know a few things for sure. The Florida heat is no joke, the tourists are all in matching shirts, and the different mouthwatering aromas flow through the parks. Not even a step beyond the entrance, you can smell the buttery popcorn stand on Main Street, U.S.A. My arteries are clogged from just thinking about it.

Most of us already know the viral food items such as Mickey Waffles, corn dog bites, and those giant turkey legs that make me feel as if I am transported to the Medieval Era each time I see them. However, the five items I enjoy don’t see the fanfare they rightfully deserve. Here are some of my favorites, starting with my number one go-to item.

Cream Cheese Pretzel – TomorrowLand As an Auntie Anne’s pretzel enthusiast, I love a good pretzel with cream cheese dip. Disney, with its innovative genius, has the Cream Cheese stuffed pretzels. This is a soft pretzel, freshly warm, with sweet cream cheese stuffed on the inside. The sprinkle topping isn’t salt as most would expect, but breadcrumbs! You can find these in Tomorrowland at The Lunching Pad. These are a perfect snack or meal, I hope nothing but prosperity to the Disney Executive who decided to have these in the park. Original photo by Madison Maxwell Nachos – Mexico, EPCOT For this next one, we are going to (park) hop over to EPCOT. They used to have these nachos at Pecos Bill in Magic Kingdom before they changed their menu (I do think they have something very similar now, not all is lost). But if you find yourself in Mexico at Epcot, go to La Cantina de San Angel. This may sound crazy but trust me on this. Use a fork and crush the nacho chips to create a salad. It makes it taste so much better. Don’t ask me the science behind it, I can’t explain it. These nachos come with ground beef, sour cream, white nacho cheese, beans, jalapenos, and tomatoes. There is a little kick to it, I like to add extra sour cream and guacamole to mine to dilute the spice. This is a great-sized portion. It’s filling and delicious to cure your Mexican food cravings. What also pairs well with this is a frozen mango margarita (for those 21+). Original photo by Madison Maxwell DOLE Whip – Adventureland I am well aware that DOLE Whip is a popular item on Disney property, but it had to make the list. DOLE Whip is the perfect treat on a hot Florida day. At Aloha Isle over in Adventureland as well as several spots on Disney property (Including Disney Springs at Swirls on The Water) they have several different options of flavors and items for you to choose from. However, the signature pineapple-vanilla swirl is the way to go. This combination allows for the perfect balance of sweetness and tart-like tropical sensation. They seem to be generous with the portion size, the serving allowing you to be able to share it with someone in your party. If you’d rather keep it all to yourself, that is completely valid. Original photo by Madison Maxwell Cheddar, Bacon, and Ranch Tots – FantasyLand I never refer to these by their government name, I call them more as I see them, which is loaded tater tots. These are essentially tater tots layered with nacho cheese, ranch, green onions, and bacon bits. You can find these located at The Friar’s Nook. I was pleasantly surprised the first time I ordered these and how filling they were, it makes a fantastic and quick lunch option! If you are a tater tot lover, this is a MUST for you. Original photo by Madison Maxwell LeFou’s Brew – Fantasyland Hear me out on this last one. I never ordered this drink. It was in fact boyfriend who ordered it from Gaston’s Tavern and had me try it. It is frozen apple juice with a toasted marshmallow layer on the bottom and the top with a passion fruit-mango foam. I thought this combination sounded odd and a fair warning, the top layer is sour if you drink it straight from the cup. But I highly recommend getting a straw and stirring to allow the flavors to blend. I was pleasantly surprised by how well it all came together. The warm sweetness of the toasted marshmallow and the tartness of the apple juice with a punch of the passion mango elevated this frozen drink. Creating the perfect concoction for any apple cider/juice lover like I am, especially because it’s frozen (because who doesn’t love frozen drinks?). This is a must to add to your list. Original photo by Madison Maxwell

Hopefully, by now I have you considering clearing your schedule for a Disney Trip. Of course, there are so many different yummy options that Disney has to offer besides what I have listed. Take this as your sign to try what I’ve listed, or try something you’ve always wanted to. Get that pickle milkshake!