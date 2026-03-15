5 Must-Do Things in Central Florida this Spring Break: Budget-Friendly Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is right around the corner. While it’s a time to relax and forget about school for a little while, it’s also the perfect opportunity to try something new. Some people already have whole trips planned, whereas some of us are staying in the area. However, staying in Central Florida does not mean that your spring break has to be boring or expensive. Here are five budget-friendly and easy activities you must try this spring break in Central Florida:

1. Baby Goat Yoga

Everyone has heard of puppy yoga and how fun it is to reset and refresh with some adorable puppies around you. But what if you could take that to the next level? You have to try baby goat yoga. Only 18 minutes from UCF, Wildflower Farm offers a 9 a.m. class every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This class is $25 and includes a 1-hour session with a certified yoga instructor, and, of course, the adorable baby goats (now your besties) that you can also feed before the class starts! This is certainly something you must try if you want some relaxation out of the ordinary.

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2. U-Pick Farm

This is personally one of my favorite activities year-round. It is the perfect opportunity to unwind, relax, and pick your snack for the next couple of days! Southern Hill Farm is a beautiful, family-friendly farm located in Clermont, open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and offers the opportunity to pick crops to take home. Each season, they offer specific crops for you to pick. For example, during the winter season (which we are currently in), we can pick strawberries, sunflowers, and a variety of vegetables. Later in the year, they’ll start transitioning into their spring crops, such as blueberries, blackberries, peaches, and zinnias.

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Even if you don’t want to go around and pick up fruits or vegetables, they have fun for everyone. Once you head inside the barn, there is an area to make s’mores and sit around a fireplace. There is an area with a variety of shops and stands to eat from and explore. You can eat anything from Dubai chocolate to mocktails and strawberry cocktails. If you plan to go with kids, there is a kids’ zone on Saturdays and Sundays for their enjoyment. Overall, it is a great place to spend your morning without worrying about an entrance fee.

3. The Springs

One of the activities that I most enjoy during the spring and summer is definitely going to the springs. These are beautiful natural places with crystal-clear, mineral waters that are perfect for those hot days when all you want is to be refreshed. If you have not heard of or gone to the springs, this is a perfect opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful waters you’ll find in Central Florida.

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If you are looking for a relaxing day and don’t want to worry about swimming too much, Kelly Park (also known as Rock Springs) is a great option for you! This spring has a natural flow perfect for tubing. However, remember to bring your own floaties or rent some from outside vendors, since they do not do rentals inside the park.

Want to have a little more fun and swim in some great waters? Wekiwa Springs State Park is also a great option for you. Their waters are perfect, especially on a hot spring break day, great for refreshing yourself and hosting a nice picnic. If you want to have some more fun, they also offer rentals for kayaking for our more adventurous friends.

4. The Acre

The Acre is a beautiful wedding venue that is open to the public from Thursday to Sunday. Entrance is free, making it an amazing spot to discover. They are best known for their yard cinema, a large screen with chairs outside in the beautiful scenery, so you can enjoy a nice Orlando night in the great weather. The Acre offers fun for everyone: from playgrounds to bars; also, it’s a fabulous spot to take pictures.

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Even if you plan to have a relaxing afternoon with friends, they offer a great variety of shops to enjoy delicious meals, sit around, and enjoy the great Florida weather and the venue’s aesthetics. It is a hidden gem worth discovering.

5. sunsets at the Beach

One of the beauties of living in Central Florida is that both coasts are within driving distance. You can head east to beaches like New Smyrna, Cocoa Beach, or Daytona. Or you can drive to the Gulf Coast to experience some of Florida’s most spectacular sunsets.

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Clearwater Beach, especially Pier 60, is a great place to walk around and bask in the sunset. Not only that, but Pier 60 also hosts a nightly sunset festival, featuring local artisans, street performers, and of course, the wonderful sunset, something worth checking out at least once during your spring break vacation. However, if you are looking to have a more relaxing evening and just enjoy the views, Siesta Key, Bean Point, and St. Pete offer the most beautiful scenery to spend admiring the views here in Florida, just two hours away from Orlando

Coming from a student’s perspective who is constantly looking for something fun to do outside of Orlando’s theme parks, these have become some of my favorite ways to spend spring break. From relaxing with baby goats to watching the sunset on the Gulf Coast, Central Florida has so many hidden gems waiting to be explored. So, take advantage of the break from school, grab some friends, and try something new. You might discover your new favorite spring break tradition.