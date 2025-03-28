5 Hidden Eats to Try in NYC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I went to New York City over spring break to perform with my choir in Carnegie Hall. Since it was my third time, I intended to try as many local eats and small businesses as possible during my stay. Here are my five favorites that you should definitely try. While all these places are near where I stayed, the walk shouldn’t be more than 15 or 20 minutes if you stay near Times Square or south of Central Park.

CARNEGIE DINER – CORNER of 7th AVE and 57th Original photo by Emma Drauer I had to try this restaurant since Carnegie Hall was the reason for my trip. It’s a small but lively diner open most of the day. I came by a little before midnight and was surprised at how packed it was. The menu has many food options, including equally delicious waffles and burgers. Most of the entrees come with fries and a salad, so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Additionally, they have a full-service cafe with various great coffee and tea flavors. If you’re looking for good late-night food in NYC, you must check this out! VENCHI – CORNER of 7th Ave and 53rd St. Original photo by Emma Drauer Venchi is a dessert place with chocolate bars and other products for sale, such as fresh gelato. I didn’t look at the chocolate because I was set on the gelato. They have lots of different flavors, including some that are dairy-free. I stopped by twice, and while I enjoyed the strawberry, the “chocoviar” flavor was incredible. This location is also pretty new, with a vibrant interior. Venchi is a bit pricey, but if you’re looking for some delicious dessert, it might be worth the splurge. 810 DELI NYC – 7th AVE and 53rd St. Original photo by Emma Drauer This is my favorite deli because it has virtually everything. You can get breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert all in one place! It also has a variety of snacks and drinks like any convenience store. I had my first cannoli here, and I was definitely not disappointed. The service is also pretty fast. If you want to try an authentic New York Deli, check out 810! something sweet – 7th ave and 55th St. Original photo by Emma Drauer This is truly a hidden gem, as you could be walking down 55th and miss it if you aren’t reading shop signs. This cafe has a lot of creative lattes and desserts. While I didn’t get to try any beverages, my chocolate ganache cookie was delicious. My friend also loved her “Nutella banana creme coffee,” a croissant in a waffle maker topped with various tasty things. I just left, and I’m already itching to go back and try more of their desserts. It’s a little pricey but absolutely worth it! PICK-A-BAGEL – CORNER OF 8th AVE and 53rd St. Original photo by Emma Drauer I saved the best for last — Pick-A-Bagel is a must-try in NYC. I know there are probably hundreds of bagel places in the city, but this is the only one I’ve been to, and it will probably remain that way as it was love at first bite. I always get a plain bagel with cream cheese, but they offer many different bagel and cream cheese flavors. They also have tons of breakfast sandwiches. The smoothies are a bit pricey, but I’ve enjoyed each one I’ve tried (especially the Razzle Dazzle). Service is incredibly fast, and the food is affordable, so if you’re close to 53rd and 8th, there’s no reason not to try Pick-A-Bagel!

These are five of my favorite food places in NYC. I’m eager to go back and stop by these again, as well as try even more good, local food!