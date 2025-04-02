5 Female Authors in Celebration of Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March, a.k.a. Women’s History Month — one of the best months of the year — has officially come to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating women! One of my favorite ways as a busy (and frankly overwhelmed) college student to honor this month is by simply reading. Writing has always communicated unique perspectives and given a voice to historically silenced and unheard groups. By reading books from different authors, not only are we shifting our worldview for the better, but we’re also strengthening our compassion.

This year, I encourage you to explore different perspectives from female authors you may not have heard of before. We know Jane Austen, Suzanne Collins, Emily Henry, Colleen Hoover, J.K. Rowling, etc., but have you heard of these authors?

We tend to read novels by authors who share our worldview. We gravitate towards stories we can relate to and characters we can see ourselves in. Very rarely do we decide to pick up a novel written by an author on the other side of the world, but writing is all about sharing different perspectives. Reading is not just a form of entertainment or a way to relax. It’s a way to learn something new about history, culture, and the multifaceted human experience. It’s a practice that consequently helps us to be more empathetic and understanding towards others. I am neither Nigerian, Indian, Somali, or Chinese, and you don’t have to be to learn about their experiences.

As April begins, I encourage you to maybe hesitate before reading another novel by Emily Henry or Colleen Hoover. Take a little more time to explore the bookshelves of Barnes & Noble, and who knows? You might emerge with newfound wisdom and compassion.