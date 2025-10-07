5 Fall Fashion Staples To Dress Like An It Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has officially arrived, and you know what that means: pumpkin spice lattes, cozy vibes, and of course, a wardrobe refresh. This season’s fashion is less about buying an entirely new closet and more about working smart with layers, experimenting with textures, and adding a few standout staples that make every outfit feel intentional. Think of it as curating a collection of versatile pieces you can mix, match, and restyle all season long. With the right essentials, you’ll look effortlessly on-trend whether you’re heading to class, grabbing coffee, or snapping that perfect fall photo for your feed.

What’s so fun about fall fashion is how playful it can be. One oversized sweater can double as loungewear or a chic top when layered with the right accessories. A single jacket can carry you from crisp mornings to evenings. A pair of glasses can take you from casual to chic. Instead of stressing over a massive haul, focus on sprinkling in key pieces that instantly elevate your look. These items aren’t just practical; they are the backbone of your fall rotation and the staples you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again.

Here’s the breakdown of the five fall essentials that will dominate campus style (and your FYP) this season:

The Takeaway

This fall, fashion trends are all about combining comfort with a little edge. From the cozy wrap of a poncho to the sleek finish of rider boots, these staples bring just enough flair to elevate your everyday look. Add a touch of red or some retro frames, and you’ve got the perfect blend of timeless and on-trend. With these five pieces in rotation, you’ll be set to take on the season in style!