Exciting Events at UCF to Revive You After Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Not only does the cold weather mark the beginning of the holidays, but it also marks the end of the semester. Amid final papers, grades, and debilitating all-nighters spent studying, it is important to give yourself a break. UCF offers a plethora of events before the semester ends for all kinds of interests, from concerts to football games. Here are five events happening at UCF before you go home for the holidays.

Theatre UCF Presents: Rhinoceros For those who embrace the arts, Theatre UCF is presenting Rhinoceros, an absurdist drama about someone whose neighbors start to turn into rhinoceroses. The play explores individuality and the power of identity amidst a reign of conformity with comedic and dramatic elements. The play runs from Nov. 14 to 24 at the Black Box Theater, where UCF student tickets are $10. UCF Football Senior Knight For the sporty types, the UCF Football team celebrates its last home game of the season on Nov. 29. Being the last of the season, the game is also accompanied by the team’s annual Senior Knight, where the team’s seniors are celebrated for their contributions and accomplishments throughout their time at UCF. Playing against the Utah Utes, the team will be playing an unforgettable game. Football games are free entry for all UCF students, you can easily claim your ticket on the UCF Gameday app. BFA Exhibition Every year, senior undergraduate students who specialize in visual media present their work in the BFA Exhibition at the UCF Art Gallery. The event celebrates the research and effort students put into their art for others to view and appreciate. The opening reception for the exhibit was Nov. 22, but it will still be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until Dec. 3. With free admission, this event is the perfect way to wind down and enjoy yourself after a long day of studying. UCF Men’s and Women’s Basketball Although UCF’s Football season is ending, the men’s and women’s basketball seasons are still going strong. There are plenty of opportunities to rep your UCF gear and cheer for our Knights. Home games continue throughout November and December to quench your taste for UCF athletics. For men’s basketball, the most recent home game will be on Nov. 27. For women’s basketball, the next game will be on Nov. 29. UCF Chamber Winds Concert Lastly, the UCF Wind Ensemble, a curated group of musicians from the UCF students, is presenting one of their fall semester showcases, where they perform the pieces they have worked on throughout the semester. Located in the Rehearsal Hall, the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Chamber Groups will present a variety of literature for your listening ears.

Something exciting is always happening at UCF, especially with the upcoming holiday season. Whether tailgating a football game or roaming around an art exhibit, UCF offers everything a student suffering from finals may need to keep going. Don’t miss these exciting events the next time you want to go out and try something new.