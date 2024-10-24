5 Boo-tiful Hairstyles For Your Halloween Party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Where are my ghouls at? This one is for you! As Halloween rolls around the corner, more and more events to celebrate the beloved holiday pop up.

Whether it’s a party at work or a hangout with some friends on a Saturday fright, wicked hairstyles are always a must! So let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about. Here are five boo-tiful hairstyles for your next Halloween party!

Creepin’ it cute! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Vuong (@morveskim) morveskim via Instagram What screams Halloween more than creepy crawlies? This hairstyle is to die for and can be done in about five minutes! First, part your hair in the middle and section off two ponytails halfway on either side of your head. Then, make a standard braid in each ponytail and roll the braid around on itself. Use bobby pins to secure the buns in place. Lastly, twist two fuzzy black pipe cleaners around the buns, keeping the ends out, and shape the ends to resemble spider legs. bad to the bone View this post on Instagram A post shared by forbabs_brushes (@forbabs_brushes) forbabs_brushes via Instagram I’m living for this simple yet adorable hairstyle. Not only is this look easy to achieve, but it takes less than five minutes! First, grab two pieces of hair from the front of your face and pull them back. Cross the two pieces behind your head and clip them in place using a Halloween clip of your choice. Use some hairspray to keep those pesky flyaways down, and voilà! You’ve got a killer hairstyle! Not only is this great for parties, but it’s also a good hairstyle if you want to spice up your look at your job. Feline fun! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hol ♡ (@hollyjai) hollyjai via Instagram If you’re anything like me, headbands probably hurt your head. This hairstyle is a great alternative to cat ears if you still want the feline look without the aches and pains of headbands. Start by applying heat protectant spray and safely curling your hair with a curling iron in the appropriate setting for your hair. Then, section off two pieces of hair on the top of your head on either side of your midpart. Afterward, tie half of your hair back using a hair tie. Next, you’ll want to make two braids with the hair you sectioned off earlier and adjust it to where you can pin it to your head using a bobby pin, creating the cat ear look. Apply some hairspray to purrr-fect the look, and you’re ready to dance the night away! Fab-boo-lous bubbles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila | Las Vegas Hairstylist (@lailaajanine) lailaajanine via Instagram I hate to burst your bubble, but just when you thought these hairstyles couldn’t get any cuter, they do. These bubble ponies and braids are great for everyday wear and even better if you’re trying to rock a cowgirl hat this Halloween! To do this hairstyle, part your hair in the middle and section off two pieces on either side of the front of your face. Then, create two ponytails towards the back on either side of your head. Using elastic bands, tie another section and create a bubble effect by pulling the hair between the divided sections. Continue this step until there’s no more hair to tie up. Lastly, make two braids using the sectioned-off pieces from the front of the face, and you’re finished. How adorbs! Fang-taStic fright! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina D (@bilintinamakeup) bilintinamakeup via Instagram Feeling like a batty? Try this look! First, part your hair in the middle. Next, grab an elastic and tie up a small section of hair on either side of the part. Then, grab another small section just behind and add some hair from the side. Tie the hair up using another elastic and repeat the step once more. Grab the ends of the hair from the sections you used, tie them together, and flip. Add a couple of bat elastics or clips to complete the look.

There you have it! Five boo-tiful hairstyles to try this Halloween season. These looks are so creepin’ cute. I hope these hairstyles give you an idea of what to do for your next party. Happy Halloween!