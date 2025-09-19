5 Binge-Watch-Worthy Fall Picks to Welcome the Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost fall! Well, at least for most of us. Embracing the fall season can be challenging in Florida, especially because the seasons don’t “change” and the weather continues to stay warm. For college students, midterms are right around the corner, and it can be difficult to find time for ourselves. To get into the fall spirit, here are some recommendations that I watch to escape reality and that I believe capture the magic of fall.

Over the garden wall

If I had to pick a show that perfectly captures the feeling of fall, it would be Over the Garden Wall. I didn’t discover this series until college, but it quickly became a favorite—and it’s perfect for a one-day binge. From the warm animation to the enchanting soundtrack, this 10-episode series follows the story of two brothers’ journey over the garden wall while capturing all the beautiful elements of growing up, love, and adventure.

Casper

This film is one of the purest forms of nostalgia. Whenever someone asks me what my favorite Halloween movie is, I always say Casper. It’s not spooky or horror, but it reminds me of my childhood and fall. The story is set in Friendship, Maine, and it captures the autumn season on the East Coast perfectly. The main character, Kat, and her father move into a haunted mansion in Maine, where they meet Casper and other misbehaving spirits. From the iconic ’90s cast featuring Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, and Cathy Moriarty to its themes of friendship and kindness, this is the perfect fall movie to dive into.

Fantastic mr. fox

If you’re a fan of Wes Anderson’s films, I highly recommend Fantastic Mr. Fox. I consider this film to be one of Anderson’s best works and his most underrated one. I adore the characters, color palettes, and humor throughout this story. Throughout the film, the main character, Mr. Fox, is faced with many challenges and is forced to confront his true self while also discovering who he wants to be.

When Harry Met Sally…

To quote the film: “I’ll have what she’s having.” This is my all-time favorite romantic comedy that beautifully captures the trope of friends-to-lovers. This film takes place in New York City, and as the audience, we see Harry and Sally’s relationship throughout all the seasons. The soundtrack, featuring the iconic melodies of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong, adds a layer of warmth and nostalgia. This story not only reflects the seasons of life but also delivers one of my favorite love confessions in all of cinema.

Paranorman

If you’re a stop motion and Laika Studios fan, this film is for you. Most people think of Coraline when mentioning fall or Halloween, but I consider ParaNorman to be extremely underrated. This film follows the story of a young boy named Norman who can see and speak to ghosts. He is sent on a quest to put a stop to a witch’s curse. This movie features the perfect spooky vibes of zombies, witches, and ghosts. This is the perfect Halloween movie to dive into this season.

Soon, I will be diving into enjoying my personal fall binge-watch. I hope you all found some new fall picks to choose from or plan to revisit these classics!