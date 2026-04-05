5 Best New Book-to-Screen Adaptations Coming To You in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Book-to-screen adaptations are becoming increasingly fashionable in today’s pop culture. From The Summer I Turned Pretty to We Were Liars to Normal People, it seems like nowadays, you can’t pick up a book without that glaring “Coming to Netflix” sticker staring back at you. Here are 5 of the best adaptations with releases scheduled in 2026.

East of Eden Starting with a classic, East of Eden, based on the book by John Steinbeck, is an elaborate retelling of Cain and Abel, exploring jealousy, relationships, and the brawling love one has for their family. East of Eden is coming in the form of a limited series, including notable stars such as Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, and rising star Joseph Zada (Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping). The series is set to release sometime in 2026 on Netflix, so be on the lookout. The Odyssey Next, we have another classic, The Odyssey, written by Homer, which features multiple well-known actors such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway to tell the riveting story of Odysseus’s journey through the sea. This ancient Greek tale will be depicted in the form of a movie, released exclusively in theaters on July 17. Universal Pictures, Syncopy Inc. The Devil Wears Prada 2 The movie we all know and love, The Devil Wears Prada, is getting a second movie. If you didn’t know The Devil Wears Prada was originally a novel, well, neither did I. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set eight years later with the same iconic actresses, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, playing opposites. The movie releases in theaters on May 1. If you catch the movie at Regal Cinemas, be on the lookout for the collectible red handbag that holds your popcorn. JoBlo Movie Clips / YouTube Off-Campus Speaking of majors, Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus TV series has been in the works for some time now. The plot focuses on budding college romances over a series of five books. Themes around love, young adulthood, and found family can be found throughout the series, with the first book starting off with our two main characters, Hannah and Garrett. You can watch the series premiere on Amazon Prime on May 13. Dune: Part Three Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya take on the third and final movie of the Dune series to complete the book series. Other notable actors such as Robert Pattinson and Ana Taylor-Joy join the cast as they take off into the world of dystopian outer space. The movie doesn’t release until Dec. 16, so you still have some time to get through all three novels for a more enlightened experience.

Regardless of your personal feelings on book-to-screen adaptations, they are taking the world by storm. Available on both the big screen and your favorite streaming service, we live in a world where it seems as though your favorite book can be transformed into a material world at the drop of a hat. These hit shows and movies are upcoming, and who knows? One of your favorite books might be adapted for the screen, too!