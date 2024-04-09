4 Easy Study Snack Ideas for the Overworked Go-Getter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s common knowledge that food fuels your mind, but not everyone has the time to make nutritious meals or snacks in between class, club meetings, and study group sessions. Therefore, many people resort to eating out or buying junk food that is underwhelming in nourishing your brain all the time and won’t keep you full. Here are 5 healthy but tasty snacks that will keep your energy up but not break your bank account.

Greek Yogurt & M&M’s I love chocolate and candy as much as the next person, but gorging yourself on candy all the time won’t fill you up and will make you feel sluggish. I love the phrase “eat what you want and add what you need.” You don’t have to boycott your favorite sugary snacks in the name of health. One of my favorite recipes is Greek yogurt and M&M’s, letting you eat your favorite sweets and adding protein to keep you satisfied. Don’t worry, you don’t have to eat plain Greek yogurt either. By adding your favorite sugar-free syrup to the yogurt before the M&M’s you can bypass the sour taste of Greek yogurt for a healthy and delicious sweet treat! Freeze this dessert for a few hours to make a McFlurry! Dark Chocolate + Popcorn If you’re looking for a lighter snack but aren’t looking forward to eating your vegetables, try the elite combo of popcorn and dark chocolate! Popcorn tends to be low-calorie, so you can eat a good amount without feeling guilty. The nutrients and antioxidants in dark chocolate make it healthier than other sugary snacks. Add a bowl of your favorite fruit and you have a very well-balanced snack! Sara Carte / Spoon Chips + Guacamole Chips and guac is a fan favorite of many, and it can also be a very satisfying snack while studying. The avocadoes in the guacamole are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats and will keep you full until dinner. A tub of guacamole at Costco is generally inexpensive and you can pick on it for a week. While too many can be overindulgent at times, tortilla chips are significantly better for you than normal potato chips. Personally, I portion out how many chips I want to eat from the bag so I don’t overeat, as that can make me feel lethargic. However, if you’re still looking for a healthier option, you can always try chickpea chips or sliced vegetables to eat your guac with. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon apples and Peanut Butter While this may be a childhood fan favorite for many, it makes this list because it can’t be underestimated. An apple will meet your 5 servings a day fruit quota, and peanut butter is an excellent source of protein. It’s a guilt-free snack that will keep you full for a long time. Is peanut butter not your thing? Try almond butter or soy butter instead!

In the end, you don’t have to cut out your favorite foods to eat healthy. Eating is all about balance and consuming what you love. Don’t restrict yourself while fueling that big brain so you can ace all your classes!