Netflix has a long history of producing TV shows, getting people and fandoms excited, and then canceling them after one or two seasons. It’s even worse when a show is based on a book or another form of media and then doesn’t complete the plotline. Here are some standout canceled Netflix shows that definitely need another season.

Lockwood and Co Lockwood & Co. is a British supernatural detective thriller based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series. The series has five books in total, but the one-season show only covers the first two: The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull. Set in an alternate London plagued by ghosts, the story follows Lucy Carlyle, a psychically gifted teenager who joins a small ghost-hunting agency run by two boys in an old townhouse. If you’re a fan of a good mystery, this show is for you! Personally, this show brings back memories of reading the books as a kid, so it fed my inner child. That said, this show is so well done that it appeals to all ages. The Midnight Club Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is a horror mystery thriller based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel. The series centers on eight terminally ill young adults residing at Brightcliffe Hospice, who form a group that meets at midnight to share scary stories. They make a pact that the first among them to die will communicate with the others from beyond the grave. If you love a good ghost story with a sprinkle of jump scares, this show is for you! It’s the perfect amount of spookiness tied into a heartwarming family subplot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midnight Club (@themidnightclubseries) Dead boy detectives Dead Boy Detectives is an American supernatural horror detective comedy-drama based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The series follows the ghosts of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, two deceased teenagers who decide to remain on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes. They are joined by Crystal Palace, a psychic medium who can see and communicate with ghosts. If you like Lockwood and Co., you’ll love this show! If you haven’t realized by now, I love all media that deals with ghosts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dead Boy Detectives Series (@deadboyseries) Shadow & bone Personally, I can’t believe this show was canceled after its second season, considering its worldwide popularity. Shadow and Bone is a fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. The story follows Alina Starkov, an orphan and mapmaker who discovers she possesses a rare power that could unite her war-torn world. The show ties in two plots — one about Alina and her journey and one about Kaz Brekker and his gang of criminals — and shows how their storylines intertwine. I would also recommend giving the books a chance if the show leaves you wanting more! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Geeked (@netflixgeeked)

Why does every show I watch end up getting canceled? I must be a bad luck charm or something. While it is quite unlikely for any of these shows to make a comeback, I still highly encourage you to give them a try and discover their worlds. You’ll never know what your new favorite show, book, or media may be!