The conversation of “IT girls” dominates our feeds, no matter what era we’re in. These are women who shape fashion trends, shift attitudes, and most importantly: shake the room. IT girls naturally command the center of attention; they are admired worldwide and constantly influence various media landscapes.

While the term “IT girl” continues to evolve, it has always come with a misguided perception that IT girls suggest exclusivity and are limited to picture-perfect women who push unrealistic lifestyles and standards. This way of thinking can create insecurity for women across all platforms, but especially for young girls. It encourages them to think that only specific women can be considered “IT girls,” and if you can’t bend yourself to fit into this blueprint, then your only other option is to sit on the sidelines and stare.

That said, this perception overlooks the ever-changing nature of the term; IT girl doesn’t have to be another mean-girl club. Personally, I see IT girls as women from countless different backgrounds who inspire girlhood and use their platforms to foster feelings of empowerment amongst women, not rivalry.

As a Black girl, I have struggled and experienced the feeling of lacking the unexpressed, yet very prevalent, qualifications to fit and maintain the IT girl image. Over time, I’ve discovered that the IT girl is not limited to a specific career, aesthetic, or lifestyle but is instead a mindset that can be embodied or portrayed by anyone. Here are 4 Black IT girls you should follow.

Clarke Peoples @claaaarke GUYS this is not a drill!!!! Hotel junk fees are banned and I got to interview the Mayor of NYC @Zohran Mamdani about the new rule today ✈️ 🧳 ♬ original sound – clarke @claaaarke via TikTok Clarke Peoples is a 24-year-old content creator, mainly known for her TikTok content, where she posts videos ranging from vlogs to interviewing New York City mayor Mamdani. She started her journey by posting day-in-the-life videos as a student on the pre-law track at Columbia University, where she shared her experiences establishing herself at the university and in NYC. As her TikTok began to blow up, she poured into her platform, which helped her secure partnerships with brands such as DOVE and KISS. People‘s is literally a combination of beauty and brains; not only is she a graduate of Columbia University, but she also uses her platform to discuss social justice issues and inspire self-confidence within her community. Olandria Carthen View this post on Instagram @x_olandria via Instagram Olandria Carthen, also known as the “Bama Barbie,” rose to the spotlight and captured the audience’s attention with her looks and bold television personality on Love Island USA Season 7. She’s an Alabama native and a first-generation college graduate of the historically black institution, Tuskegee University. Olandria is a prime example of what it means to dream big. From working as a salesperson within the elevator and escalator industry to now gracing the front page of Harper’s Bazaar, Olandria’s journey embodies the essence of saying ‘no’ to settling for less. She’s a breakout star who uses her voice to empower Black women and encourage philanthropy within black organizations and universities. Marsai Martin View this post on Instagram @marsaimartin via Instagram If you feel your heart belongs to the film world, you’ll love Marsai Martin. Martin is widely recognized for her role as Diane Johnson in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish, where she is hilarious and witty while also keeping people in check. Outside of acting, Martin has also earned recognition as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood for her fan-favorite film Little, an accomplishment that is anything but small. In addition, Martin is the host of Sai Summer Cookout, an annual gathering rooted in community and featuring a wide range of exciting activities. Sai Summer Cookout centers on promoting Black-owned businesses and supporting Black students at historically Black colleges and universities. Martin is a symbol of creativity and the importance of bringing people together meaningfully. Olivia Dean View this post on Instagram @oliviadeano via Instagram Ending on a high note—quite literally—is Olivia Dean, a rising British singer and songwriter. Dean’s voice is a perfect blend of soul, neo-pop, and R&B, and she’s not afraid to explore the depth of love in all of its forms. I was initially introduced to Dean through TikTok, where her song “Man I Need” was all over my FYP, and it is an absolute gem. Dean is currently dominating the music space, inspiring a generation of women to embrace the softness and vulnerability of love, reminding them that it is okay to be a lover girl.

Here’s to expanding your IT girl palette and celebrating Black women who are making strides in culture today.