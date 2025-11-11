4 Anime You Need to Watch at Least Once

Okay, confession time: I used to be one of those people who said they’d never watch anime. I grew up watching my sister absolutely obsessed with it, and I couldn’t understand the hype behind it. She’d go on endless rants about anime, and I would completely tune out of the conversation. It wasn’t until I experienced my first anime that I realized I’d been missing out on cinematic greatness.
I watched my first anime series during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when life felt like I was consumed by boredom and stuck in an endless loop of doing the same things every day. I can still vividly remember the moment I came across it. I was sitting on my couch in my childhood living room, aimlessly scrolling through Netflix, hoping I’d find something new and exciting to watch. At the time, I was also really into volleyball, so when I suddenly found an animated series centered around it—Haikyuu!!— I decided to give it a chance, and it did not disappoint. After that moment, I was hooked. It was anime series after anime series, and suddenly, COVID felt a lot more bearable.
Eventually, anime became more than just a way for me to pass the time. It was entertainment, comfort, connection, and an unforgettable escape all wrapped in beautiful and intricate storylines. Whether you’re a first-time viewer or a diehard anime fan, there’s always an anime series out there for you. Here are four anime series you should watch at least once.
- Demon Slayer
Demon Slayer is an action-packed, thrilling anime series set in Taisho-era Japan, where demon slayers take on the fight against rampaging demons for the sake of humanity. It tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a softhearted young boy, whose life is destroyed after man-eating demons massacred his family. His younger sister, Nezuko, is the sole survivor of the slaughter, but she succumbs to the demon blood and turns into a demon herself. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps and sets out on a dangerous quest to cure Nezuko and avenge his family.
This show is by far one of my favorite anime series ever! Beyond its well-crafted story, Demon Slayer captures your attention with its mind-blowing animation. Every battle scene is an exceptionally breathtaking visual experience. I’ve rewatched the “Entertainment District Arc” about four times now, and I’m always in awe of it.
- Erased
If you love mysteries or thrillers, Erased is the perfect anime for you! Troubled by his grief, Satoru Fujinuma, a struggling manga artist, is sent back 18 years into the past to prevent the chain of events that caused the brutal death of his mother. Fujinuma wields a unique ability, known as “revival,” that allows him to travel back in time to instances before tragedy strikes, allowing him to stop them from occurring. “Revival” brings Fujinuma back to his fifth-grade year in school, giving him a chance not only to save his mother but also to protect his childhood friends from becoming victims of a sinister serial killer.
I was lowkey scared watching this one, but I don’t regret it! Erased had me hooked from start to finish. I was utterly absorbed in trying to figure out the serial killer’s identity. This series is an excellent entry into the sci-fi anime genre.
- Fairy Tail
Fairy Tail is an epic combination of adventure, comedy, friendships, and magic. The anime centers around the powerful wizards of the chaotic Fairy Tail guild in the magical kingdom of Fiore. Natsu Dragneel, a fire user and dragon slayer, sets out on a journey to find Igneel, the dragon that raised him. On his quest, he meets a Celestial wizard, Lucy Heartfilia, forms a friendship with her, and convinces her to join the Fairy Tail guild. Natsu, Lucy, along with their other friends in the guild, create a skilled team tasked with missions to fight magical entities that challenge their friendship, power, and the safety of their guild.
This is actually the first anime I believe I watched from my sister’s list of recommendations. What makes this series so captivating is its ability to effortlessly highlight the ups and downs of friendship, all while creating an overall heartfelt, hilarious, and high-energy experience. If there’s anything I’ve learned from this show, it’s one, you don’t want to mess with the Fairy Tail guild, and two, the characters are so fun and memorable, you have no choice but to fall in love with them.
- Fruits Basket
To finish off, let’s talk about Fruits Basket, a treasured favorite of mine. This anime delves into the complexities of human emotion, history, and trauma, exploring how they shape identity and relationships. It’s a story about Tohru Honda, literally the sweetest anime high school girl ever, who finds herself living with the strange Sohma family after her mother’s passing. She eventually learns that a magical curse burdens the members of the Sohma family; they turn into animals of the Chinese zodiac when they’re stressed, tired, or hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Tohru promises to keep their secret, but the zodiac curse continues to plague the Sohmas, and Tohru is determined to break the curse.
This show beautifully portrays emotional depth with each character’s personal story. I genuinely love this series, and the characters are so relatable. By the end, you’ll most likely notice parts of yourself in their stories, leaving you attached and cheering for their growth and happiness.
Consider this list of anime recommendations as a gateway into a life-changing fandom, and a chance for longtime anime fans to expand their anime watchlist.