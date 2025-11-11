4 Anime You Need to Watch at Least Once

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, confession time: I used to be one of those people who said they’d never watch anime. I grew up watching my sister absolutely obsessed with it, and I couldn’t understand the hype behind it. She’d go on endless rants about anime, and I would completely tune out of the conversation. It wasn’t until I experienced my first anime that I realized I’d been missing out on cinematic greatness.

I watched my first anime series during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when life felt like I was consumed by boredom and stuck in an endless loop of doing the same things every day. I can still vividly remember the moment I came across it. I was sitting on my couch in my childhood living room, aimlessly scrolling through Netflix, hoping I’d find something new and exciting to watch. At the time, I was also really into volleyball, so when I suddenly found an animated series centered around it—Haikyuu!!— I decided to give it a chance, and it did not disappoint. After that moment, I was hooked. It was anime series after anime series, and suddenly, COVID felt a lot more bearable.

Eventually, anime became more than just a way for me to pass the time. It was entertainment, comfort, connection, and an unforgettable escape all wrapped in beautiful and intricate storylines. Whether you’re a first-time viewer or a diehard anime fan, there’s always an anime series out there for you. Here are four anime series you should watch at least once.

Consider this list of anime recommendations as a gateway into a life-changing fandom, and a chance for longtime anime fans to expand their anime watchlist.