It can be difficult to break out of a cycle of familiar sounds and habits, especially when you don’t know where to begin. However, exploring your taste in music doesn’t have to feel like a chore — it can be an exciting journey of self-discovery and enjoyment. Here are four albums I’ve personally listened to that can add diversity to your music preferences.

Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

Rumours is not only one of the most revered rock albums to grace the airwaves, but it’s also a testament to Fleetwood Mac’s unique genius. It’s no secret that I am a huge Fleetwood Mac fan, and there’s definitely a reason for that. If you’re looking to dive into classic rock without going too deep, Rumours is the perfect place to start. The album features the smash hit “Dreams” by the unsurpassed genius Stevie Nicks and has one of the most drama-fueled origin stories in rock history — and that’s saying a lot. Fleetwood Mac’s inner turmoil and creative dream team comprised of Nicks, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Jon McVie, and Mick Fleetwood have inspired countless media interpretations, such as “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The album thrives on the seamless back-and-forths of the three primary songwriters, Nicks, Christine, and Buckingham, and rests on Jon and Fleetwood’s powerful bass and drum lines, respectively. Nicks brings a mystical sound and deep, powerful voice in “Gold Dust Woman,” while Christine enchants on “Songbird.” Buckingham delivers a classic rock ballad with “Go Your Own Way.” “The Chain,” a timeless track about trust and betrayal, is the only song on the album to have all five members credited. Listen to the album, and immerse yourself in the drama. When you’re done, look up “Silver Springs Live 1997,” and let the Nicks and Buckingham brain rot commence. You’re welcome.

“Silver Springs” Official Live Performance via YouTube

AM by Arctic Monkeys

If you’re like me and tend to lean more toward the “older” side of music, I recommend AM by Arctic Monkeys as a great introduction to more current alternative sounds. I jumped on the bandwagon late, but now I know why the bandwagon exists. I’m not typically an indie music fan, but AM is a perfect example of how the alternative rock of the 80s and 90s has evolved into something that remains on every indie rock fan’s aux. AM tracks like “Snap Out Of It,” “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High,” and “Arabella” are instant classics, as well as the famous track “Do I Wanna Know?” A sweet, unexpected treat for me was “Mad Sounds,” which serves as an homage to the sounds of Lou Reed and the immaculate, culture-defining band The Velvet Underground. Frontman Alex Turner even admitted to another Velvet Underground nod in the album’s title. This album may be 12 years old, but it will never feel like old news.

“Do I Wanna Know?” Official Video via YouTube

Swimming by Mac Miller

This album can only be described as a masterpiece. Before I listened to Swimming, the most I knew about Mac Miller was second-hand knowledge of his passing, primarily through Ariana Grande’s discography and his song “The Spins.” However, Miller far surpasses all of that. “Come Back to Earth” opens the album with a floating, dreamy quality and Miller’s steady, soothing rasp. “What’s the Use?” — a personal favorite of mine — makes it impossible to stay still. “Hurt Feelings” and “Self Care” are both danceable and reflective. Miller’s lyrics, especially in “Come Back to Earth,” “Wings,” and “2009,” are introspective and touching, carrying an extra pang due to his death only a month after the album’s release in August 2018. Swimming transcends genre boundaries, blending Miller’s typical Hip-hop and Rap categories with touches of R&B and Soul. It falls out of my usual scope of music entirely, yet I am better musically for having listened to it. As Miller says in “Come Back to Earth”: “I was drownin’ / But now I’m swimmin’.”

“Self Care” Official Video via YouTube

Paranoid by Black Sabbath

This album’s inclusion is kind of like the antithesis of Rumours. Something about Black Sabbath feels palatable, even to those who don’t listen to much heavy metal. The guitar is confident, gritty, and ear-catching on songs like “War Pigs/Luke’s Wall” and “Electric Funeral.” More well-known songs like “Iron Man” and the titular song “Paranoid” cannot be overstated either. “Paranoid” itself was a classic from the moment it was recorded, with the stage presence to match it. Ozzy Osborne’s voice seems to echo in your own head, serving as a second presence. “Planet Caravan” leans in a gentler, more psychedelic direction, with a feeling of being lulled off to sleep. A personal favorite, “Jack the Stripper/Fairies Wear Boots,” seems to me like a combination of all of these elements. Paranoid is definitely different from most music nowadays, and it has a historical and cultural value that will last a lifetime.