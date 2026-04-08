Three Thought-Provoking Movies You Should Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a digital age that prioritizes quick access to information, leaving us with very little room for memorable content and quality thinking. We’ve become accustomed to scrolling through Instagram reels and TikTok without ever really thinking about what we’re consuming. In a time when “brain rot” and short-form content are on the rise, watching thought-provoking films is a great way to engage in critical thinking and feed your soul.

According to Psychology Today, “heavier and more compulsive short-form video use was associated with poorer attention, poorer self-regulation and impulse control, poorer language abilities, poorer cognitive reasoning abilities, and poorer working memory.” Our constant exposure to fast-paced, temporarily stimulating videos is reducing our attention spans and making it difficult to interact with more complex tasks, content, and lines of thinking.

Recently, I’ve been challenging myself to watch meaningful movies as a positive alternative to doomscrolling on social media. Growing up, I was never really a big film fan, but I’ve realized that there is so much value in celebrating the essence and beauty of films. Films are incredible forms of art where people have poured their time and energy into creating stories that not only draw your attention but also inspire new ideas. Here’s a list of three movies that will encourage you to think beyond the surface layer.

Take a break from the TikToks and Instagram reels and give these films a watch! I encourage you to take a moment after watching to sit with your thoughts. These reflections will make great conversation starters, and they might even inspire new ways for you to create meaningful content.