Three Thought-Provoking Movies You Should Watch

We live in a digital age that prioritizes quick access to information, leaving us with very little room for memorable content and quality thinking. We’ve become accustomed to scrolling through Instagram reels and TikTok without ever really thinking about what we’re consuming. In a time when “brain rot” and short-form content are on the rise, watching thought-provoking films is a great way to engage in critical thinking and feed your soul.
According to Psychology Today, “heavier and more compulsive short-form video use was associated with poorer attention, poorer self-regulation and impulse control, poorer language abilities, poorer cognitive reasoning abilities, and poorer working memory.” Our constant exposure to fast-paced, temporarily stimulating videos is reducing our attention spans and making it difficult to interact with more complex tasks, content, and lines of thinking.
Recently, I’ve been challenging myself to watch meaningful movies as a positive alternative to doomscrolling on social media. Growing up, I was never really a big film fan, but I’ve realized that there is so much value in celebrating the essence and beauty of films. Films are incredible forms of art where people have poured their time and energy into creating stories that not only draw your attention but also inspire new ideas. Here’s a list of three movies that will encourage you to think beyond the surface layer.
- ‘Dead Poets Society’
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Dead Poets Society is an all-time classic, heartfelt, and tear-jerking film that explores the story of an inspiring English professor who teaches young prep school boys through unconventional methods to seize the day and dream beyond the school walls. Through poetry and secret clubs, the students embrace self-expression and challenge the strict expectations placed on them by their parents and school.
This film is definitely one of my favorites because I have a deep-rooted love for poetry. I’m also part of UCF’s Young Poets’ Society (my own version of the club in this film), and I can appreciate the importance of having safe spaces to tap into my own form of self-expression and creativity.
Watching this movie encourages you to consider the ongoing tensions within academic institutions, and honestly, the world, when it comes to pursuing something for passion rather than practicality. It leaves you with the gut-wrenching question: Can passion beat practicality and convenience, especially in moments when support for your craft is one-sided?
- ‘Little Women’
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Little Women is a 2019 film adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. It follows the lives of the March sisters throughout and after the Civil War as they each navigate the struggles of womanhood and grapple with life-changing choices for their futures. This coming-of-age drama focuses on the power of both feminism and sisterhood, highlighting the relationships that support the March sisters amid hardships.
I was originally introduced to Little Women through the earlier 2017 mini-series adaptation, so when this film came out, I knew I had to watch it. I really enjoyed this movie because it sheds light on careers, love, and adversity through the lens of women connected by family ties, but each with their own personal desires.
Little Women urges you to think about the natural human yearning for experiences like romantic relationships, and the balance between fulfilling our personal ambitions and the responsibilities we have to our families as women in a world dominated by male fantasies. This film also features many memorable monologue moments. Florence Pugh, who portrays Amy March, an aspiring painter, has an unforgettable scene in the movie, along the lines of “I want to be great or nothing,” which plays on a loop in my head. This line will make a great addition to your favorite movie quote collection.
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
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Finally, if you’re into anything multiverse-related, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a must-watch film. Crumbling under the pressures of life, Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant who owns a laundromat in California, finds herself on a bizarre journey through the multiverse, where she’s the only person who can save humanity by connecting with alternate versions of herself and exploring the different lives she could’ve lived. Throughout Wang’s adventure through the multiverse, she must also confront the complicated relationships she has with her daughter, husband, and father.
I can literally remember watching this movie for the first time and being in absolute awe. This film undoubtedly stands apart from others; it’s the perfect blend of comedy and fantasy, using animation to create a whimsical, surreal, and imaginative work with great emotional depth and complexity. I think that’s why I love it so much, it’s original, bold, and captivating.
Everything Everywhere All at Once inspires you to examine the all-encompassing perspectives on life and how personal choices and attitudes shape existence, relationships, and identity. This movie uses multiverse chaos to touch on generational trauma, multicultural identities, and family dynamics. As someone with a Haitian background, this film really resonated with me. It reminded me of similar experiences within my own family and culture. Everything Everywhere All at Once provides an authentic cinematic experience that you won’t forget.
Take a break from the TikToks and Instagram reels and give these films a watch! I encourage you to take a moment after watching to sit with your thoughts. These reflections will make great conversation starters, and they might even inspire new ways for you to create meaningful content.