Reading about love during Valentine’s can enhance the romantic mood that lingers in the air. But there’s always room for romantic tragedies during this month of love to spice up your reading list and entice a craving for star-crossed lovers. So, here are some of my top recommendations if you’re interested in a love that survives beyond death.

Anthony and Cleopatra by William Shakespeare Shakespeare is the king of tragedies, and Anthony and Cleopatra don’t fall behind his prolific play Romeo and Juliet. The romantic tragedy follows Mark Anthony, a Roman military leader, and Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt. The combination of conflict and passion makes this play entirely addictive for the reader. The characters’ desires are threatened by their duties, yet not even war can detach them from one another. This is one of Shakespeare’s best romantic tragedies, which many should read if they enjoy a romance filled with drama, stakes, and, most importantly, ardent love. Photo by ajjad Hussain M from Burst / Shopify Tristan and Isolde by Gottfried von Strassburg This medieval romance tells of the tragic love story between Tristan, a knight, and Isolde, a princess. This story is filled with loyalty, courage, fate, and, of course, love. Tristan goes on numerous adventures to gain the favor of his beloved Isolde, and this tale is a clear example of courtly love and medieval romances. This is a good romantic tragedy to adventure in if one seeks to read a classical forbidden romance, especially when longing is engraved in both lovers. Photo by Markus Spiske from Unsplash A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams Set in New Orleans, this play follows a troubled woman who moves in with her sister and husband. This tragic play explores desire, sexuality, and class conflict, among others. The emotional intensity of the play will have one’s eyes stuck to the pages and leave behind profound insights on human experiences that will put you in a daze for days. Our protagonist goes from living among the aristocracy of the South to being penniless after she discovers her husband’s true sexuality drove him to suicide. The reader has to watch as the protagonist spirals into the journey of reality and illusion, making one wonder what truly takes place in this play. This tragedy will connect well with readers seeking a provoking reflection and destructive conflicts. Photo by Lenin Estrada from Unsplash

Hopefully, these romantic tragedies will incite you to consume more classical literature, especially during this month of love. For more book recommendations, please check out my article on fantasy books.