3 Frightening Horror Films To Impress Your Friends This Spooky Season

Are you tired of the same old horror movies like Halloween and Saw? Are you looking for a new horror film to watch this fall? Here are three movies to impress your friends (and freak them out a little) this spooky season.

As Above, so Below As Above, So Below is a horror film about a group of scholars investigating the catacombs of Paris in search of the Philosopher’s Stone, a mystical substance that is allegedly supposed to turn metals into gold and grant eternal life. This movie has elements from Dante Alighieri’s book Divine Comedy, with the constant symbolization of the nine circles of Hell. While the film gives Tomb Raider vibes, a certain eeriness will keep you thinking about the plot days after watching it. The title, As Above, So Below, insinuates that what happens in one realm of the world will also happen in another, tying into the spiritual themes of the movies. Bring in the horror of being stuck deep underground, and you’re certainly in for a wild ride! If you’re a fan of ancient legends, history, and magic (and dabble in horror), you will have a blast watching this one during the spooky season. The Witch The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is, in my opinion, set in one of the spookiest horror settings: New England in the 1630s during witch hunt mania. The main character, Thomasin, and her family are banished from the town due to a religious dispute and build a new home right next to some giant, eerie woods. What could possibly go wrong? The film follows the family’s life as they deal with loss, the unknown, and, of course, witchcraft. This film made me so uneasy that I could barely watch the whole thing. Everything in this movie is just so historically accurate that it makes you want to pick up a history book to truly understand the lore of witchcraft and devil history (after you’ve fully recovered from the first watch, of course)! Now, I don’t want to give too many spoilers, but let’s just say I’ve never been able to look at goats the same after this one. REC REC is a Spanish found-footage film that follows a reporter and her cameraman to an apartment building after the fire department received notice a woman was trapped in her room. The crew tries to leave once the woman goes crazy, but the military seals off the building. No spoilers, but I think you can guess that this movie revolves around zombie viruses and infected people. Consider REC as a cross between The Blair Witch Project and World War Z (two exceptional horror movies as well). The camera work of the film makes you feel that you are right in this tense quarantine situation alongside the main characters, and just get that eerie feeling that you may be bit next! REC has four other films in the franchise, all taking a different perspective on the situation at hand, leaving something for everyone. This is a great series to binge-watch if you’re ready to spook yourself this Halloween!

Creeped out yet? Or are these not scary enough? Personally, if these movies don’t make you turn your night light on when you sleep at night, I don’t know what will.